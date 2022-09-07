Lifestyle

5 things to bring home from your trip to Maharashtra

Maharashtra is known for its rich culture and heritage.

Brimming with a rich history and cultural heritage that dates back a hundred years, Maharashtra houses some of the major cities, hill stations, and coastal towns of the country. Home to India's financial capital Mumbai, Maharashtra has a lot of traditional crafts and weaves for shopaholics. On that note, here are five things you should bring home from Maharashtra.

Traditional footwear Kolhapuri chappal

Kolhapur is a former royal kingdom nestled in southwest Maharashtra and the leather footwear manufactured here is called Kolhapuri chappal. These open-toe sandals are usually handmade with buffalo hide, tanned with vegetable dyes, and intricately designed with silk threads or golden chords. These chappals are vibrant, colorful, and feature traditional patterns like bakkalnali, pukari, and kachkadi.

Vintage posters Original vintage Bollywood posters

Mumbai is one of the most famous cities in Maharashtra that houses the popular Bollywood movie industry. If you are a Bollywood buff, then you must take home some original vintage posters that are usually hand-painted. The posters combine the richness of detail and brightness of composition. Chor Bazaar is one of the popular places in Mumbai to buy authentic vintage Bollywood movie posters.

Traditional outfit Paithani sarees

Originating from the Paithani town of Maharashtra, these sarees are quite popular and you must buy them during your Maharashtra trip. In today's time, Nashik's Yeola town is the leading manufacturer of Paithani sarees. Made of pure silk, these sarees have an oblique square border design and an intricate peacock design on the pallu. The sarees also have themes inspired by Ajanta Caves paintings.

Tribal paintings Warli tribal paintings

Originating in Maharashtra, Warli art is one of the ancient art forms that have spiritual and philosophical meanings. The art uses different shapes to create varied patterns and designs depicting the lifestyle, culture, and beliefs of the Warli tribe. Traditionally, the painting is made on a background of cow dung and mud. The designs are drawn using rice, water, and gum mixture.

Handmade Sawantwadi wooden toys

Sawantwadi in Maharashtra is popularly known for the art of making wooden toys that represent the state's culture and heritage. These toys are handmade with natural and non-toxic wood, and painted with vibrant colors. You can take a walk through Sawantwadi's Chitar Ali quarters to explore a varied range of lacquer-finished toys. The local artisans here also make decorative bowls, figures of gods etc.