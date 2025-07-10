PSG thrash Real Madrid, reach Club World Cup final: Stats

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in a crunch semi-final clash at the FIFA Club World Cup. The match held at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, saw the Parisans take a stunning 3-0 lead going into half-time. Fabian Ruiz hit a brace whereas Ousmane Dembele scored one in between. Goncalo Ramos added PSG's 4th in the 87th minute. Here's more.

Information A look at the match stats PSG had 7 shots on target from 17 attempts. Real managed two shots on target from 11 attempts. PSG had 26 touches in the opposition box compared to Real's 20. Luis Enrique's men had 68% ball possession.

Do you know? PSG to face Chelsea in the final PSG will be facing Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup. Earlier, Conference League winners Chelsea beat Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0 to book their berth in the final.

Dembele Dembele continues to enjoy a terrific season Dembele scored his 35th goal of the 2024-25 season for PSG from 52 games in all competitions. He also owns 14 assists. Notably, he assisted Ruiz in the 6th minute versus Real. Overall, he has 41 goals in 94 matches for PSG across two seasons.

Information PSG are the favorites to win the title Last month, PSG tamed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final. And now, Enrique's side delivered another statement performance against Spanish giants Real. PSG have the chance to cap an incredible season with the CWC title at New York's MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Match PSG thrash Real: Here's the summary Raul Asencio's heavy touch inside the box allowed Dembele to set up Ruiz's sixth-minute opener. Moments later, the Frenchman scored his side's 2nd goal. Defender Antonio Rudiger allowed Dembele to race through on goal and the former Barca man made no mistake. Ruiz scored PSG's third following Achraf Hakimi's cut-back (24'). Substitute Ramos then added PSG's 4th goal as the Parisans humbled Real.