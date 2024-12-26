Summarize Simplifying... In short Chelsea's Premier League title hopes took a hit as they suffered a surprising defeat to Fulham, their first loss at Stamford Bridge since 1979.

Fulham's Harry Wilson leveled the score after Chelsea's initial goal, setting the stage for a last-minute goal that secured Fulham's victory.

This loss leaves Chelsea trailing four points behind league leaders Liverpool, while Fulham climbs to 8th place.

Fulham FC won 2-1 (Image Source: X/@FulhamFC)

Fulham stun Chelsea with first Stamford Bridge win since 1979

By Rajdeep Saha 11:01 pm Dec 26, 202411:01 pm

What's the story Fulham FC dealt a stunning blow to Chelsea's Premier League title hopes, pulling off a 2-1 victory in stoppage time. This was Fulham's first triumph at Stamford Bridge since 1979. Rodrigo Muniz scored the winner in the 95th minute after being unmarked in the box and capitalizing on Sasa Lukic's low cross. The unexpected victory sent the traveling Fulham supporters and players into jubilant celebrations. Here's more.

Points table

Chelsea's title aspirations take a hit

The loss to Fulham has dealt a major blow to Chelsea's Premier League title hopes. The side now trails by four points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have two more games in hand. This setback comes after a draw with Everton earlier in the week, further dampening the mood. This was Chelsea's third defeat of the season (W10, D5). They have 35 points on board. On the other hand, Fulham rose to 8th. They have 28 points (W7 D7 L4).

Match highlights

Fulham's Harry Wilson equalizes after Palmer's opener

The match witnessed an outstanding performance from Fulham's Harry Wilson, who had earlier turned the tide in a west London derby against Brentford this season. Wilson equalized with a close-range header, canceling Cole Palmer's earlier goal for Chelsea. This paved the way for Muniz's decisive stoppage-time goal that sealed Fulham's historic win over their local rivals.

Information

Here are the match stats

Chelsea managed 12 shots compared to Fulham's 14. The hosts had 8 shots on target with Fulham managing 7. The Cottagers had 53% ball possession and an 86% pass accuracy. Fulham had 1.32 expected goals with Chelsea managing 0.82. Fulham had 26 touches in the opposition box.

Palmer

Palmer is involved in 18 Premier League goals this season

Palmer, who scored the opener, has raced to 12 goals this season in the Premier League. He also owns six assists to be involved in 18 goals this season. In 51 Premier League games for the Blues, Palmer has raced to 34 goals. He also has 17 assists. In 65 matches for Chelsea, Palmer owns 37 goals in all competitions.

Do you know?

Unique record for Palmer in his 50th Premier League start

Former Manchester City player, Palmer, played 19 league games for the club and registered one assist. As per Opta, Palmer has been involved in 52 goals in his first 50 Premier League starts (34 goals, 18 assists). Only Erling Haaland (64) and Andrew Cole (57) have been involved in more across their first 50 starts in the competition.

Opta stats

Key records made as Chelsea get beaten

This was Fulham's maiden Premier League win at Stamford Bridge in 18 attempts. They drew six time and lost 11 matches before this. This was Fulham's first win at Stamford Bridge since beating the Blues in 1979 (2nd tier). This was a Boxing Day blue for the Blues, who have lost three of their last 4 matches on December 26 (W1). Fulham have won just three of their last 35 Premier League games against the Blues.