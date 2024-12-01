Premier League 2024-25, Manchester United thrash Everton 4-0: Key stats
Manchester United thrashed sorry Everton 4-0 in matchweek 13 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. Marcus Rashford handed United the lead in the 34th minute. Joshua Zirkzee made it 2-0 before half-time. Right at the start of second half, Rashford added another before Zirkzee made it 4-0 in the 64th minute. Here are further details.
Fernandes helps United go 2-0 up
Bruno Fernandes pulled the ball to Rashford from a set-piece on the edge of the penalty area and his shot flew into the back of the net following a big Jarrod Branthwaite deflection. Rashford was handed the goal as it looked goal-bound before taking the touch of Branthwaite. Amad Diallo won the ball and played Fernandes in. The Portuguese squared the ball for Zirkzee.
United managed 0.39 expected goals in first half
United had three shots on target with 0.39 expected goals. Everton had 1 shot on target and 0.20 expected goals. The hosts had 11 touches in the opposition box compared to Everton's 7. United had 61% ball possession.
Amad shines in the 2nd half
Rashford handed United their third in the 46th minute. It was Amad's free-flowing run in the right as he slipped the ball to Rashford, who made no mistake. A fourth goal arrived when United flooded forward on the counter attack after Amad won the ball back. He drove forward and put the ball on Zirkzee's plate, who had a second goal.
Key Premier League returns for Fernandes and Rashford
Making his 172nd Premier League appearance, Fernandes with his two assists versus Everton, has raced to a tally of 46. He also owns 56 goals. In the ongoing league campaign, he owns five assists (G2). Rashford's two goals take him to 87 in the Premier League from 285 games. He owns four goals this season (A1).
Amad races to 5 Premier League assists this season
Amad made two assists in the match. He is now involved in nine Premier League goals (G2 A7). Five of his assists have come this season (G1). Zirkzee now owns three Premier League goals in his debut season.
Ruben Amorim makes this record
As per Opta, Ruben Amorim is the first Manchester United manager to be two-plus goals up at half time of his first Premier League game at Old Trafford.
Match stats and points table
United had 11 attempts with five shots on target. Everton managed two shots on target from 8 attempts. United owned 60% ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 89%. The hosts had 0.73 expected goals to Everton's 0.65. United managed 21 touches in the opposition box. A 5th win sees United rise to ninth. United have 19 points and own six clean sheets.
United boss the show against Everton
United have won 5 successive league games against the Tofees. Everton have managed only one win in 32 visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League (D8 L23). This was United's 42nd Premier League win over Everton.