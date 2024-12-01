Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United dominated Everton 4-0 in the Premier League 2024-25, with key performances from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Fernandes, making his 172nd appearance, assisted twice, taking his tally to 46 assists and 56 goals, while Rashford scored twice, reaching 87 goals in 285 games.

Youngster Amad also shone, assisting twice and contributing to United's impressive 61% ball possession. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joshua Zirkzee scored a brace for United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2024-25, Manchester United thrash Everton 4-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:04 pm Dec 01, 202409:04 pm

What's the story Manchester United thrashed sorry Everton 4-0 in matchweek 13 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. Marcus Rashford handed United the lead in the 34th minute. Joshua Zirkzee made it 2-0 before half-time. Right at the start of second half, Rashford added another before Zirkzee made it 4-0 in the 64th minute. Here are further details.

1st half

Fernandes helps United go 2-0 up

Bruno Fernandes pulled the ball to Rashford from a set-piece on the edge of the penalty area and his shot flew into the back of the net following a big Jarrod Branthwaite deflection. Rashford was handed the goal as it looked goal-bound before taking the touch of Branthwaite. Amad Diallo won the ball and played Fernandes in. The Portuguese squared the ball for Zirkzee.

Information

United managed 0.39 expected goals in first half

United had three shots on target with 0.39 expected goals. Everton had 1 shot on target and 0.20 expected goals. The hosts had 11 touches in the opposition box compared to Everton's 7. United had 61% ball possession.

2nd half

Amad shines in the 2nd half

Rashford handed United their third in the 46th minute. It was Amad's free-flowing run in the right as he slipped the ball to Rashford, who made no mistake. A fourth goal arrived when United flooded forward on the counter attack after Amad won the ball back. He drove forward and put the ball on Zirkzee's plate, who had a second goal.

Duo

Key Premier League returns for Fernandes and Rashford

Making his 172nd Premier League appearance, Fernandes with his two assists versus Everton, has raced to a tally of 46. He also owns 56 goals. In the ongoing league campaign, he owns five assists (G2). Rashford's two goals take him to 87 in the Premier League from 285 games. He owns four goals this season (A1).

Information

Amad races to 5 Premier League assists this season

Amad made two assists in the match. He is now involved in nine Premier League goals (G2 A7). Five of his assists have come this season (G1). Zirkzee now owns three Premier League goals in his debut season.

Do you know?

Ruben Amorim makes this record

As per Opta, Ruben Amorim is the first Manchester United manager to be two-plus goals up at half time of his first Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Details

Match stats and points table

United had 11 attempts with five shots on target. Everton managed two shots on target from 8 attempts. United owned 60% ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 89%. The hosts had 0.73 expected goals to Everton's 0.65. United managed 21 touches in the opposition box. A 5th win sees United rise to ninth. United have 19 points and own six clean sheets.

Do you know?

United boss the show against Everton

United have won 5 successive league games against the Tofees. Everton have managed only one win in 32 visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League (D8 L23). This was United's 42nd Premier League win over Everton.