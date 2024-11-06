Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City footballer Mendy is set to receive most of his unpaid wages following a tribunal's decision.

Mendy had claimed around £11 million

Mendy to receive majority of unpaid wages from Manchester City

By Rajdeep Saha 09:06 pm Nov 06, 2024

What's the story Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, is set to receive a huge chunk of his unpaid salary from the club. The decision was made by a judge after an employment tribunal was initiated by Mendy. The French international had claimed around £11 million before tax in unpaid wages after his suspension without pay from September 2021 until June 2023. Here's more.

Player response

Mendy's reaction to the tribunal's decision

Mendy took to social media to express his happiness with the tribunal's decision. He said, "I am delighted with the decision and sincerely hope that the club will now do the honorable thing and pay the outstanding amounts, as well as other amounts promised to me under contract, without further delay." He said he looks forward to moving past this challenging phase of his life.

Legal ruling

Judge Dunlop's ruling on Mendy's case

Judge Joanne Dunlop ruled that Manchester City was within its rights to withhold Mendy's salary during the periods he was in custody. This accounted for about five of the 22 months he went unpaid. The judge found that Mendy was "ready and willing" to work during non-custody periods but was prevented from doing so due to unavoidable circumstances such as FA suspension and bail conditions.

Career transition

Mendy's career after leaving Manchester City

After his Manchester City contract expired, Mendy signed with French side Lorient. His legal team argued that the club had two options: either dismiss him (which would have allowed him to sign with another club) or keep him under contract and continue paying his wages. The tribunal heard of multiple instances where Mendy breached COVID-19 regulations and bail conditions by hosting/attending parties.

Financial impact

Mendy's financial struggles due to wage non-payment

Due to the non-payment of his wages, Mendy reportedly suffered severe financial difficulties. He was forced to sell his £4.8-million mansion to cover legal fees, bills, and child support payments. The exact amount he will now receive is yet to be determined by Mendy and the club or by the tribunal if they cannot reach an agreement.