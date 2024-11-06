Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1st ODI, Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman dominated the game against Afghanistan.

Taskin claimed his 3rd four-wicket haul against Afghanistan, while Mustafizur surpassed 100 ODI wickets in Asia.

Their exceptional performance led to a significant reduction in Afghanistan's score, showcasing their prowess in the cricketing world.

Mustafizur Rahman claimed a four-fer versus AFG (Image Source: X/@Mustafiz90)

1st ODI: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman floor Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha 08:54 pm Nov 06, 202408:54 pm

What's the story Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman floored Afghanistan with respective four-fers in the first ODI held in Sharjah on Wednesday. An impressive show with the ball meant that the Afghans were folded for 235 runs in 49.4 overs. Taskin managed 4/53 in 10 overs whereas Mustafizur took 4/58 from his 10 overs. For the Afghans, Mohammad Nabi slammed 84 from 79 balls.

Performance

A solid show from the two pacers

Taskin handed Bangladesh their 1st wicket by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. It was Mustafizur who took over therefter. He dismissed Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai to reduce Afghanistan to 35/4. Gulbadin Naib perished next againt right-arm pacer Taskin (71/5). Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) and Nabi added 100 runs as Mustafizur broke the stand. Taskin got the dangerous Nabi next before he dismissed Allah Ghazanfar.

Wickets

Mustafizur surpasses 100 ODI wickets in Asia

Playing his 105th match, Mustafizur has raced to 168 scalps at an average of 25.98. He claimed his sixth four-fer in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine matches versus the Afghans, Fizz now owns 15 scalps at 22.93. Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer surpassed 100 ODI wickets in Asia. He has 102 scalps at 23.75. It was his 2nd four-fer in Asia.

Ahmed

Taskin claims his 3rd four-wicket haul versus AFG

Taskin owns 107 scalps in ODIs, averaging 29.35. He took his 5th four-fer in the format for Bangladesh (5-wicket hauls: 2). In 12 matches versus Afghanistan, he has 24 scalps at 18.45. He owns three four-wicket hauls against the Afghans. Meanwhile, in 130 List A games, the senior pacer now owns 199 scalps. He has 8 four-wicket hauls.