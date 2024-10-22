Summarize Simplifying... In short Wiaan Mulder, South African cricketer, made his mark by scoring his maiden Test fifty against Bangladesh, joining an elite list of players who have achieved this feat while batting at eight or lower.

Alongside his batting prowess, Mulder also shone as a bowler, taking three wickets for 22 runs in the first innings.

His performance has boosted his Test career stats, with a total of 455 runs and 28 wickets across 15 Tests.

Mulder scored 54 runs while batting at number eight (Image source: X/@ICC)

Wiaan Mulder joins elite list with maiden Test fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:59 am Oct 22, 2024

What's the story South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has brought up his maiden half-century in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against hosts Bangladesh in Mirpur. Mulder scored 54 runs while batting at number eight, rescuing SA from a collapse. The pacer also claimed three wickets in the first innings. Here we look at his stats.

An innings of character from Mulder

After bowling out Bangladesh for 106, SA had a poor start as Mulder arrived with the scorecard reading 108/6 on Day 1. He joined forces with wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne as the duo denied Bangladesh another wicket in the final session. They continued their good work on Day 2 morning and brought up their respective fifties. Hasan Mahmud dismissed Mulder to end the 119-run stand.

Mulder joins these names

Mulder departed for 54 off 112 balls as he smoked eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mulder became the third SA batter to score a Test fifty vs Bangladesh while operating at eight or lower. He has joined Keshav Maharaj (84 in Gqeberha, 2022) and Robin Peterson (61 in Dhaka, 2003).

Here are his stats

With his maiden Test fifty, Mulder has raced to 455 runs across 15 Tests at 18.95. In five innings vs Bangladesh, he now has 104 runs at 20.80. Notably, Meanwhile, Mulder was also the pick of SA's bowlers in the first innings as he took three wickets for 22 runs. This spell took his tally to 28 Test wickets at 23.10.