Wiaan Mulder joins elite list with maiden Test fifty
South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has brought up his maiden half-century in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against hosts Bangladesh in Mirpur. Mulder scored 54 runs while batting at number eight, rescuing SA from a collapse. The pacer also claimed three wickets in the first innings. Here we look at his stats.
An innings of character from Mulder
After bowling out Bangladesh for 106, SA had a poor start as Mulder arrived with the scorecard reading 108/6 on Day 1. He joined forces with wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne as the duo denied Bangladesh another wicket in the final session. They continued their good work on Day 2 morning and brought up their respective fifties. Hasan Mahmud dismissed Mulder to end the 119-run stand.
Mulder joins these names
Mulder departed for 54 off 112 balls as he smoked eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mulder became the third SA batter to score a Test fifty vs Bangladesh while operating at eight or lower. He has joined Keshav Maharaj (84 in Gqeberha, 2022) and Robin Peterson (61 in Dhaka, 2003).
Here are his stats
With his maiden Test fifty, Mulder has raced to 455 runs across 15 Tests at 18.95. In five innings vs Bangladesh, he now has 104 runs at 20.80. Notably, Meanwhile, Mulder was also the pick of SA's bowlers in the first innings as he took three wickets for 22 runs. This spell took his tally to 28 Test wickets at 23.10.