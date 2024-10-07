Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team has achieved some impressive victories in T20Is, with their largest win margins coming from matches against Zimbabwe in 2016 and Afghanistan in 2010.

In both games, India's bowlers restricted the opposition to low scores, and their batters chased down the targets with plenty of balls to spare.

These victories highlight the team's strong performance in T20I cricket.

India beat Bangladesh with 49 balls to spare (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Largest win margins for India in T20Is (by balls)

By Parth Dhall 04:28 pm Oct 07, 202404:28 pm

What's the story India thrashed Bangladesh in the 1st T20I at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, on Sunday. The Men in Blue chased down 128 in just 11.5 overs, with Hardik Pandya scoring a 16-ball 39*. India won the match with 49 balls to spare, their highest win margin in the format while chasing a 100+ total. Here are India's highest such win margins.

#1

49 balls vs Bangladesh, Gwalior, 2024

As mentioned, India have claimed their largest T20I victory in terms of balls while chasing a 100+ total. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive as well. In response, India got the job done with the batters contributing nicely. Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.

#2

41 balls vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2016

In 2016, India hammered Zimbabwe in Harare to produce a one-sided T20I victory. They restricted the hosts to 99/9, with pacer Barinder Sran taking a four-wicket haul. For Zimbabwe, Peter Moor (31) was the top-scorer. In response, KL Rahul (47*) and Mandeep Singh (52*) returned unscathed as India completed the run-chase in 13.1 overs

#3

31 balls vs Afghanistan, Gros Islet, 2010

India claimed a seven-wicket win against Afghanistan in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup group stage encounter in Gros Islet. They successfully chased down 116 in just 14.5 overs and won with 31 balls remaining. This is India's third-largest margin of T20I victory in terms of balls while chasing 100+ runs. Pacer Ashish Nehra took three wickets for India.