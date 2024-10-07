Summarize Simplifying... In short Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistani cricketer, ended his run-drought by scoring a century against England, his first in over a year.

Shafique has recorded his first Test ton in over a year (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Abdullah Shafique ends run-drought with Test century against England: Stats

03:48 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique finally ends his run-drought with a well-deserved century against England. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Shafique didn't lose his focus after his opening partner Saim Ayub departed early. The former added a double-century stand with his skipper Shan Masood, who also scored a ton.

A sturdy knock from Shafique

As mentioned, Shafique lost Saim Ayub in the fourth over after Pakistan elected to bat. The former was joined by skipper Masood, as the duo resurrected Pakistan's innings. While Masood counter-attacked, Shafique firmly held one end. The duo took Pakistan past 200 in the second session. Meanwhile, Shafique completed his ton shortly after tea with a six (off 155 balls in the 55th over).

First Test ton in over a year

Shafique now has five centuries in Test cricket. His tally also includes as many half-centuries. Notably, three of his five Test tons have come in home conditions. Shafique has also brought up his first century in the format in over a year. Before this match, his last Test century was from July 2023 (201 against Sri Lanka).