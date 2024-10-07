Summarize Simplifying... In short Drew Brees, the NFL star, made history by throwing a touchdown in his 48th consecutive game, breaking a 52-year-old record.

In the same game, he passed for 370 yards, marking over 30,000 yards in his 100th game with the Saints.

Brees, a Super Bowl champion and MVP, has had an illustrious career with 571 touchdowns, 80,358 passing yards, and numerous awards to his name.

OTDTY: Brees broke a 50-year-old NLF record in 2012 vs the Chargers (Image credit: X/@drewbrees)

#ThisDayThatYear: Drew Brees throws TD in record 48th straight game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:42 pm Oct 07, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Drew Brees made history on October 7, 2012, during the New Orleans Saints' 31-24 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Brees threw a 40-yard touchdown to Devery Henderson, marking his 48th consecutive game with a touchdown pass, surpassing Johnny Unitas' 47-game record set from 1956-1960. We decode this prestigious record and Brees' crunch career stats.

Record recap

Brees surpasses Unitas' 50-year NFL record

Brees broke Unitas' 52-year-old record by throwing a touchdown pass in his 48th consecutive game. In the same game, Brees passed for 370 yards, surpassing 30,000 yards in his 100th game with the Saints. Notably, Brees set this milestone against the team that drafted him in 2001. Additionally, his last game without a touchdown pass was in October 2009 vs the New York Jets.

Game recap

Saints win first game of season, Brees breaks 50-year record

Brees threw four TDs for 370 yards, three to Marques Colston, leading the Saints to a 31-24 win over the Chargers. The victory, New Orleans' first of the season, was a much-needed morale boost for the team amid a tough season marked by suspensions related to the NFL's bounty investigation. The Saints' defense kept the Chargers at bay with five sacks and one turnover.

Career

Brees' impressive NFL career

Over 20 seasons, Brees has played for the Chargers and Saints. He played 287 games, completing 7,142 passes out of 10,551 attempts. He amassed 80,358 passing yards with an average of 7.6 yards per attempt. Brees threw 571 touchdowns against 243 interceptions, earning him a career passer rating of 98.7. In the postseason, he passed for 5,366 yards, earning a passer rating of 97.1.

Achievements

His achievements in his career

A Super Bowl champion and MVP, he is a 13-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Brees was recognized with several honors, including the Art Rooney Award and SI Sportsperson of the Year in 2010.