NFL superstar Tom Brady retires 'for good': Details here

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has said he is retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has said he is retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL. 45-year-old Brady first announced his retirement on this day last year but reversed his decision six weeks later. Back then he claimed that he had "unfinished business". Notably, he won seven Super Bowls in his career - six with the New England Patriots. Here's more.

"I'm retiring - for good," Brady said in a video posted on social media. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first." "It won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

In February 2021, Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl win. They defeated reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win their second Super Bowl. Brady won his first championship for the Buccaneers after winning six for the New England Patriots. He was named the MVP upon completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.