Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 01, 2022, 08:44 pm 3 min read

Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl seven times (Source: Twitter/@TomBrady)

American football star Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL). Regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady brings an end to an illustrious career that spanned over 22 seasons. The Seven-time Super Bowl champion played his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before spending the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Twitter Post Brady informed about his retirement on Twitter

Statement I have tried my best in past 22 years: Brady

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love about our game," wrote Brady on Twitter. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge everyday that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. I have tried my very best these past 22 years."

Achievements Brady has won the Super Bowl seven times

Brady holds the record for playing most NFL seasons (20 for Patriots, two for Buccaneers). He also owns the most number of appearances (10) at Super Bowl. The 44-year-old has won the Super Bowl seven times. Brady finishes with the most touchdown passes (624), most passing yards (84,520), most playoff wins (35), and most regular-season wins (243) in the league history.

Win Brady guided the Buccaneers to Super Bowl win in 2021

In February 2021, Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl win. They defeated reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win their second Super Bowl. Brady won his first championship for the Buccaneers after winning six for the New England Patriots. He was named the MVP upon completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Information Oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl

In 2021, Brady broke his record for the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. His title with the Buccaneers came at 43. Interestingly, Brady has one more win than both Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, two of the most decorated franchises in NFL history.

Do you know? 2000 NFL Draft: Brady was picked in sixth round

Brady was picked by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He started the 2000 season as the fourth-string quarterback. His first Super Bowl victory came in the 2001 season. The Patriots defeated St Louis Rams 20-17.

Records A look at his notable records

Brady is the only player to clinch the MVP title (Super Bowl) with multiple franchises (Patriots: 2002, 2004, 2015, and 2017. Buccaneers: 2021). He started in 363 games across 22 seasons, the most by an NFL quarterback. Brady is one of four quarterbacks to have won against all 32 NFL teams. He remains the only NFL quarterback to win 200 regular-season games.