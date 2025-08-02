Yashasvi Jaiswal records his 6th century in Test cricket: Stats

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up a fine century on Day 3 of the 5th and final Test versus England at The Oval. Jaiswal resumed Day 3 unscathed on 51 from 49 balls . Notably, he was dropped by Liam Dawson when on 40 and by Harry Brook early in the 5th over on Day 2. Jaiswal added a 107-run stand alongside Akash Deep.

Knock Jaiswal makes England pay with those two dropped catches Jaiswal should have been sent back to the hut on Day 2 itself. However, those dropped catches helped him cash in. It was a vital start for the player on Day 2 with India being 75/2 at stumps. He looked more compact and solid on Saturday, bossing the 1st session alongside Akash Deep. Jaiswal also rotated the strike well to keep India's score ticking.

Stats 4th Test hundred versus England Jaiswal has completed his ton off 127 balls with the help of 11 fours and 2 sixes. This is now hiss 6th century in Test cricket. He has raced past 2,175 runs at an average of over 50. He also owns 12 fifties from 24 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 Tests versus England, he owns 1,100-plus runs at 63-plus (100s: 4, 50s: 5).

Do you know? His away numbers and performance in SENA Playing his 14th away Test (home of opposition), Jaiswal has scored close to 1,100 runs at 43-plus. He has four away tons and 5 fifties. Meanwhile, he owns 800-plus runs at 37-plus in SENA nations. This is his 3rd century in SENA.

Series How has Jaiswal performed in the ongoing series? In 5 Tests (10 innings), Jaiswal has surpassed 375 runs at an average of 41-plus. In addition to two tons, he owns two fifties. He also has two ducks in this series. His scores read: 101 and 4 at Headingley 87 and 28 at Edgbaston 13 and 0 at Lord's 58 and 0 at Old Trafford 2 and 100* at The Oval