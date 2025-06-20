Shubman Gill shines with ton on Test captaincy debut: Stats

What's the story

Shubman Gill's elegant hundred has helped India dominate the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

India went to lunch at 92/2 as Gill came in post the break and shared a solid 129-run stand alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The duo shared an unbeaten 123-run partnership, taking India to a commanding position of 215/2 at tea.

After tea, Jaiswal perished for 101 as Rishabh Pant joined Gill.

The two have added a fifty-plus stand, helping India get past the 300-run mark.