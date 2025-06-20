Shubman Gill shines with ton on Test captaincy debut: Stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill's elegant hundred has helped India dominate the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.
India went to lunch at 92/2 as Gill came in post the break and shared a solid 129-run stand alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The duo shared an unbeaten 123-run partnership, taking India to a commanding position of 215/2 at tea.
After tea, Jaiswal perished for 101 as Rishabh Pant joined Gill.
The two have added a fifty-plus stand, helping India get past the 300-run mark.
Performance highlights
A superb stand alongside Jaiswal
Jaiswal reached his century in 144 balls, while Gill headed to tea, unscathed on 58 from 74 balls.
Jaiswal, who earlier added 91 runs for the first wicket alongside KL Rahul, saw Gill join him as the pair shared 129 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Jaiswal was cautious outside the off-stump and dispatched the loose balls bowled by England.
The 129-run stand with newly-appointed skipper Gill kept India moving well.
Gill looked solid as well and batted with responsibility.
Opening partnership
Gill continues his aggressive batting style
Gill stuck to his aggressive batting style, playing shots with minimal follow-through on the off-side and through midwicket.
He impressed the crowd with an off-drive off Chris Woakes and a clip off his pads for four.
After tea, he started well by hitting Shoaib Bashir for a four. Following Jaiswal's wicket (221/3), the runs somehow dried up with England bowling with discipline.
Gill managed to rotate the strike before hitting spinner Bashir and pacer Ben Stokes for fours.
He got to his ton off 140 balls, hitting 14 fours along the way.
Runs
6th Test hundred for Gill, including three versus England
Gill has hammered his 6th Test century for India. Playing his 33rd match (60 innings), he is closing in on 2,000 Test runs. He came to this contest with 1,893 runs under his belt.
In addition to six tons, Gill has smashed 7 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus England (19 innings), he has amassed 675-plus runs at 42-plus average.
He has three tons and three fifties against England.
Information
Youngest with this record in maiden innings as Test captain
As per Cricbuzz, Gill has become the ninth Indian to hit a 50+ score in maiden innings as Test captain. Aged 25y and 285d, Gill is the youngest of the nine Indian captains to do so.
Do you know?
2nd century in away Tests; 600-plus runs in SENA nations
This is Gill's 2nd century in away Test matches (home of opposition). He also owns two fifties. He has surpassed 740 runs in away Tests. Meanwhile, he also went past 600 runs in SENA nations. It's his maiden century in SENA.
Do you know?
15th century in FC cricket
Gill slammed his 15th century in First-Class cricket. In 62 matches (108 innings), he owns 4,675-plus runs at an average of around 48. In addition to 15 tons, he has clobbered 19 fifties.
Record
Indian batters with hundreds in debut innings as Test captain
Gill has joined the likes of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli in terms of hitting tons in debut innings as India's Test captains.
164* Vijay Hazare vs Eng Delhi 1951
116 Sunil Gavaskar vs NZ Auckland 1976
115 Virat Kohli vs Aus Adelaide 2014
102*Shubman Gill vs Eng Headingley 2025
Do you know?
More records made by Gill
As per Cricbuzz, Gill is the 23rd player to score a century in debut innings as captain. He is also the fourth-youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.