What's the story

Match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This is a crucial match as both teams are in contention for a playoff spot.

In their meeting earlier in the season, DC edged past LSG by a wicket, courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma's stellar final-over performance.

Here we look at the preview of the upcoming game.