IPL 2025: LSG gear up for revenge against DC
Match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.
This is a crucial match as both teams are in contention for a playoff spot.
In their meeting earlier in the season, DC edged past LSG by a wicket, courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma's stellar final-over performance.
Here we look at the preview of the upcoming game.
Pitch report and streaming details
The Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted several high-scoring matches this season, with three out of four games witnessing both teams score over 170 runs.
The pitch at this venue is expected to favor batsmen, making it a potentially thrilling encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
LSG's recent victory boosts confidence
LSG come into this match with renewed confidence after their recent win over Rajasthan Royals.
The team's strong top order has consistently given a solid start in powerplay.
Moreover, bowling in death overs has also emerged as one of their key strengths.
A win for LSG would push them past DC in the standings. Rishab Pant's team is currently fifth with five wins in eight matches.
DC aims to reclaim top spot in IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Axar Patel, are eager to reclaim the top spot in the points table.
Their recent defeat against Gujarat Titans has only added to their motivation for this match.
To make it to the playoffs, they need to bounce back from their last game and deliver a good performance against Lucknow Super Giants today.
Having won five of their seven games, DC are second in the table.
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, two sides have clashed in only six games since LSG were one of the two newly-introduced sides in IPL 2022.
While LSG prevailed in the first three meetings, DC ended the streak by winning both games against the Super Giants last season.
As mentioned, DC went past LSG earlier this season as well which makes the head-to-head record 3-3.
Here are the probable XIs and impact subs
LSG (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan. Impact sub: Mayank Yadav.
DC (Probable XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. Impact sub: Dushmantha Chameera.
Here are the key performers
Nicholas Pooran continues to lead in the Orange Cap race, having racked up 368 runs across 8 innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 205.88.
Shardul Thakur has raced to 12 wickets in IPL 2024 at an average of 25.66.
KL Rahul has mustered 266 runs at 53.20 this season.
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 12 wickets at 14.58, and his economy rate is a sensational 6.25.
