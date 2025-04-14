What's the story

Karun Nair made a stunning return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring a blistering 89 runs off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

It was his first appearance in the IPL since 2022. However, his efforts went in vain as Delhi Capitals surprisingly fell short while chasing 206.

Meanwhile, Nair reached his fifty within the first six overs.

Here we decode the DC batters to complete half-centuries in this phase.