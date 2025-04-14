These DC batters completed half-centuries inside powerplay overs (IPL)
What's the story
Karun Nair made a stunning return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring a blistering 89 runs off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
It was his first appearance in the IPL since 2022. However, his efforts went in vain as Delhi Capitals surprisingly fell short while chasing 206.
Meanwhile, Nair reached his fifty within the first six overs.
Here we decode the DC batters to complete half-centuries in this phase.
#1
50 - Jake Fraser McGurk vs RR, 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk came out all guns blazing against Rajasthan Royals in Match 56 of the 2024 IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The Australian opener smashed 28 runs in the fourth over bowled by Avesh Khan (4 fours and 2 sixes).
He also completed his 19-ball fifty in that over. Fraser-McGurk eventually fell to Ravichandran Ashwin for a 20-ball 50 (4s-7 and 6s-3).
DC posted 221/8 in that game and later won by 20 runs.
#2
78 - Jake Fraser McGurk vs MI, 2024
Another Fraser-McGurk special in IPL 2024 came against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi.
Though he lasted just 27 balls, he slammed 11 boundaries and six maximums during his 84-run knock.
The dasher, who reached his fifty off just 15 balls, made 78 runs off just 24 balls in the powerplay overs.
He eventually fell to Piyush Chawla in the eighth over. The Capitals finished at 257/4 that day and later prevailed by 10 runs.
#3
50 - Karun Nair vs MI, 2025
In the aforementioned IPL 2025 game against MI, Nair walked in early with DC losing Fraser-McGurk early in the run-chase.
He dominated the powerplay overs against the likes of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Nair completed his fifty off 22 balls in the 6th over with DC scoring 72/1.
As mentioned, he was dismissed for a 40-ball 89 (12 fours and 5 sixes) albeit in a losing cause.