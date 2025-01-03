Summarize Simplifying... In short Karun Nair, the 33-year-old cricket player, has been making waves in the ongoing 2025 VHT campaign for Vidarbha, scoring his 4th century this season.

With a total of 542 runs in five matches, including three successive tons, Nair has proven his prowess on the pitch.

This marks his 7th century in List A cricket, bringing his career total to 2,891 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nair's 112 was laced with 11 fours and two sixes (Image Source: X/@karun126)

Karun Nair slams his 4th century in VHT 2024/25: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:48 pm Jan 03, 202504:48 pm

What's the story Veteran batter Karun Nair was once again amongst the runs for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The veteran batter slammed 112 runs versus Uttar Pradesh at Vizzy Stadium, Vizianagaram on Thursday. UP posted 307/8 in their 50 overs. In response, Vidarbha scored 313/2 in 47.2 overs. Besides Nair's 112, Yash Rathod slammed an unbeaten 138. Here's more.

Information

A 228-run stand between Rathod and Nair

Dhruv Shorey (38) and Rathod added 63 runs for the first wicket. Nair, who came to bat at number three, added 228 runs for the second wicket alongside Rathod to keep Vidarbha ahead of UP. Nair was dismissed by Atal Rai.

Campaign

3rd successive century in ongoing VHT campaign

Nair made his 5th appearance in the ongoing 2024/25 campaign for Vidarbha. He started with a knock of 112* versus Jammu & Kashmir. Thereafter, he hit an unbeaten 44 versus Chhattisgarh. The right-handed batter floored Chandigarh with a serious 163*. He then managed an unbeaten 111 against Tamil Nadu. And now, this was his 3rd successive ton and a fourth this season.

Information

Nair races to 542 runs in ongoing season

Nair's 112 was laced with 11 fours and two sixes. In five matches this season, Nair owns 542 runs with the help of four centuries. Four of his 5 innings have seen him remain unbeaten.

Do you know?

7th century in List A cricket for Nair

The 33-year-old Nair, has raced to 2,891 runs at 37-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 7th century in List A cricket. He also owns 13 fifties.