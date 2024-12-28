Karun Nair slams 163* as Vidarbha beat Chandigarh in VHT
Veteran batter Karun Nair was amongst the runs for Vidarbha in their 3rd match of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Chandigarh on Saturday. Chandigarh posted 315/4 in their 50 overs, riding on Manan Vohra's ton. In response, Nair was sensational, scoring an unbeaten 163 from 107 balls to lead in the run-chase. Vidarbha scored 316/5 in 48 overs to seal the contest.
A superb knock on offer
Nair walked in when his side was 69/1 in the 14th over. He shared 45 runs alongside opener Dhruv Shorey, who perished after scoring a fifty. Vidarbha were reduced to 180/4 before 51 runs were added between Nair and Apoorv Wankhade. The experienced Nair held his fort and took the responsibility to stay until the end. Nair played a captain's knock.
Third successive unbeaten score for Nair in 2024/25 VHT
Nair has been in supreme form. He started with a knock of 112* versus Jammu & Kashmir in the ongoing tournament. Thereafter, he hit an unbeaten 44 vesus Chhattisgarh. And now, the right-handed batter floored Chandigarh with a serious 163*. His knock was laced with 20 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 152.33. He owns 319 runs from three matches (100s: 2).
Career-best List A score for Nair
The 33-year-old Nair, registered his career-best score in List A cricket. Playing his 101st match, he owns 2,665 runs at 34-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 5th fifty in the 50-over format. He owns 13 fifties as well.
Top scorer in VHT 2024/25
Nair is currently the top scorer in VHT 2024/25. He is one of the 3 batters with 300-plus runs. Nair's heroics have helped Vidarbha win all three of their matches this season.