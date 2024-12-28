Summarize Simplifying... In short Karun Nair's stellar performance in the 2025 VHT cricket tournament has been instrumental in Vidarbha's success, with the team winning all three matches so far.

Nair, who has scored 319 runs in three matches, including two centuries, is currently the top scorer in the tournament.

His recent unbeaten 163 against Chandigarh marks his career-best score in List A cricket.

Veteran batter Karun Nair was amongst the runs for Vidarbha (Image Source: X/@NorthantsCCC)

Karun Nair slams 163* as Vidarbha beat Chandigarh in VHT

By Rajdeep Saha 05:24 pm Dec 28, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Veteran batter Karun Nair was amongst the runs for Vidarbha in their 3rd match of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Chandigarh on Saturday. Chandigarh posted 315/4 in their 50 overs, riding on Manan Vohra's ton. In response, Nair was sensational, scoring an unbeaten 163 from 107 balls to lead in the run-chase. Vidarbha scored 316/5 in 48 overs to seal the contest.

A superb knock on offer

Nair walked in when his side was 69/1 in the 14th over. He shared 45 runs alongside opener Dhruv Shorey, who perished after scoring a fifty. Vidarbha were reduced to 180/4 before 51 runs were added between Nair and Apoorv Wankhade. The experienced Nair held his fort and took the responsibility to stay until the end. Nair played a captain's knock.

Third successive unbeaten score for Nair in 2024/25 VHT

Nair has been in supreme form. He started with a knock of 112* versus Jammu & Kashmir in the ongoing tournament. Thereafter, he hit an unbeaten 44 vesus Chhattisgarh. And now, the right-handed batter floored Chandigarh with a serious 163*. His knock was laced with 20 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 152.33. He owns 319 runs from three matches (100s: 2).

Career-best List A score for Nair

The 33-year-old Nair, registered his career-best score in List A cricket. Playing his 101st match, he owns 2,665 runs at 34-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 5th fifty in the 50-over format. He owns 13 fifties as well.

Top scorer in VHT 2024/25

Nair is currently the top scorer in VHT 2024/25. He is one of the 3 batters with 300-plus runs. Nair's heroics have helped Vidarbha win all three of their matches this season.