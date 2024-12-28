Summarize Simplifying... In short Washington Sundar's disciplined performance, including a crucial half-century, helped India stage a comeback in a challenging match.

Sundar thanked Gambhir for believing in him

Washington Sundar credits Gambhir, support staff for boosting his confidence

Dec 28, 2024

What's the story Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar played a defiant knock against Australia in the 4th Test at the MCG. His century-plus partnership with centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy saved India from the follow-on on Day 3. Speaking at the post-day conference in Melbourne, Sundar said head coach Gautam Gambhir and the support staff played a huge role in boosting his confidence. "Very happy honestly, and Gauti Bhai [Gambhir] and all the support staff kept believing in me," he said.

Performance review

Sundar reflects on his performance and future aspirations

Speaking on his performance, Sundar was happy with his contribution but wanted to do more. He said, "Definitely had a good day, would have been even better if I had gone on to get some more runs and hadn't lost my wicket." Despite the difficult match situation, Sundar was unfazed and determined to give his best for the Indian team.

Match impact

Sundar's crucial half-century aids India's comeback

While Reddy's counter-attacking knock defied the odds, Sundar safeguarded one end with his discipline. He refrained from taking any risk and relied on running between the wickets. His solid defense, especially against off-spinner Nathan Lyon, stood out. Sundar completed his half-century in the 108th over. He played 146 balls for the same. Lyon dismissed him for 50(162), which included a solitary four.

Match progress

Century stand between Reddy, Sundar

Reddy and Sundar added 127 runs, which is now the highest partnership for eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia, as per Cricbuzz. They are only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, who put up 129 runs in the 2008 Sydney Test. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the longest stand for eighth wicket or lower against Australia Down Under since 2009. Notably, India were 358/9 at stumps on Day 3.