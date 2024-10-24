Summarize Simplifying... In short Off-spinner Washington Sundar made a triumphant return to Test cricket, recording his career-best bowling figures and maiden five-wicket haul against New Zealand.

His performance ranks as the joint third-best for India against NZ, sharing the record with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sundar's inclusion in the squad, following India's defeat in the series opener, proved strategic in tackling NZ's left-handers.

New Zealand were bowled out for 259 in the first innings (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Washington Sundar records seven-fer on Test return: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:17 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story A staggering seven-wicket haul from all-rounder Washington Sundar helped India bowl out New Zealand after they elected to bat in the 2nd Test in Pune. Sundar decimated NZ's middle order as the visitors perished for 259 in 79.1 overs on Day 1. The off-spinner, who returned to Test cricket after a hiatus, straightaway hit the bull's eye. He recorded his career-best First-Class bowling figures.

Sundar shuts detractors with seven-fer

Questions were raised over Sundar's inclusion for the 2nd Test in Pune. However, the off-spinner justified his selection with a historic bowling performance. On his Test return, the spin-bowling all-rounder recorded his career-best bowling figures in First-Class cricket (7/59). This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and a first in FC cricket since August 2022.

Joint third-best Test figures for India against NZ

Sundar now has the joint third-best bowling figures for India against New Zealand in Tests. He shares this record with Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 7/59 against the Kiwis in 2017 in Indore. S Venkatraghavan (8/72 in 1965) and EAS Prasanna (8/76 in 1975) are ahead.

Why Sundar was included for Pune Test

Sundar, playing only his fifth Test, has 13 wickets at an average of 27.53. He also owns 265 runs with the bat, a tally that includes three half-centuries. Sundar was added to India's Test squad after the home side suffered a defeat to New Zealand in the series opener in Bengaluru. The team management included the off-spinner with a bid to tackle NZ's left-handers.