New Zealand beat India in 1st T20I, spinners dazzle

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 27, 2023, 10:33 pm 3 min read

New Zealand won the match by 21 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand beat India in the 1st T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Black Caps successfully defended 176/6. A 68-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (21) went in vain. Washington Sundar scored a fighting 50. Devon Conway laid the foundation of NZ's win, while Daryl Mitchell finished well. Arshdeep Singh conceded 27 runs in the final over.

The summary of 1st T20I

NZ were off to a flier after India elected to field. Conway and Glenn Phillips added 60 runs after Finn Allen and Mark Chapman departed. Although Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Mavi dented NZ's middle order, Mitchell guided them to 176/6. India were reduced to 15/3 before Suryakumar and Pandya fired 68 runs. Sundar kept India alive, but the hosts managed 155/9.

Conway slams a quickfire half-century

Conway kept New Zealand afloat despite losing batting partners. He completed his half-century off 31 balls in the 16th over (bowled by Sundar). Conway now has nine fifties in the format. He also raced to 1,200 T20I runs in his 36th appearance. Conway slammed his second T20I half-century against India. He scored a 35-ball 52, a knock studded with 7 fours and 1 six.

Second-best batting average in T20Is

Conway now has the second-best batting average in T20I cricket (48.88). The New Zealand opener is only behind India's Virat Kohli, the only man to average over 50 (52.73) in the shortest format. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan follows Conway in this regard (48.79).

India use seven bowlers

Sundar was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. The right-arm spinner took a brilliant catch off his bowling to dismiss Chapman. Meanwhile, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, and Mavi picked a wicket each. Notably, India used as many as seven bowlers, including Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Umran Malik.

Mitchell emerges as the aggressor

While Conway set the tone for New Zealand's innings, Mitchell finished well. The latter slammed a 26-ball fifty, his fourth in T20Is, in the final over. He smashed three consecutive sixes in that over, with the first one coming on a free hit. Mitchell helped New Zealand accumulate 27 runs in the 20th over. He smashed a 30-ball 59* (3 fours, 5 sixes).

A forgettable day for Arshdeep

Arshdeep conceded as many as 51 runs in four overs besides dismissing Conway. He bowled another no-ball, this time in the final over. Arshdeep has become the third Indian seamer to have conceded 50+ runs in a T20I twice.

Bracewell, Santner haunt Indian batters

Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner mowed down India's batting line-up. The former took two wickets for 31 runs (four overs). Meanwhile, Santner was the best bowler of the match. He snapped up two wickets and conceded just 11 runs (four overs), including a maiden.