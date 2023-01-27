Sports

IND vs NZ: Devon Conway slams his ninth T20I half-century

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 27, 2023, 09:18 pm 2 min read

New Zealand opener Devon Conway continues his bright form in international cricket. After slamming a superb century in the 3rd ODI, the left-handed batter fared well in the 1st T20I against India. He scored a 35-ball 52, a knock studded with 7 fours and 1 six, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. In the process, Conway completed 1,200 runs in the format.

Conway slams a quickfire half-century

Conway kept New Zealand afloat despite losing batting partners. He completed his half-century off 31 balls in the 16th over (bowled by Sundar). Conway now has nine fifties in the format. He also raced to 1,200 T20I runs in what was his 36th appearance. Conway slammed his second T20I half-century against India. Notably, it was his maiden T20I inning in India.

Second-best batting average in T20Is

Conway now has the second-best batting average in T20I cricket (48.88). The New Zealand opener is only behind India's Virat Kohli, the only man to average over 50 (52.73) in the shortest format. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan follows Conway in this regard (48.79).

Most international runs for NZ in 2022

It is worth noting that Conway emerged as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He smashed 1,417 runs from 32 internationals at an average of 44.28. The tally included two tons. Daryl Mitchell finished as his closest rival with 1,338 runs.