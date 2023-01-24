Sports

Australia's Megan Schutt takes career-best T20I figures against Pakistan: Stats

Australia's Megan Schutt takes career-best T20I figures against Pakistan: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 24, 2023, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Megan Schutt picked her maiden fifer in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian pacer Megan Schutt registered mind-boggling figures of 5/15 in the first of three-match T20Is against Pakistan Women on Tuesday. Notably, it's her maiden T20I fifer and career-best effort in the format. Schutt registered the third-best figures by an Aussie woman in T20Is. Her exploits resulted in Pakistan perishing on 118. Hosts Australia eventually won the game by eight wickets. We decode her stats.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, Pakistan were brought down to 32/4 in 6.2 overs. Middle-order batters Omaima Sohail (30) and Ayesha Naseem (24) helped the visitors get past 100. Schutt bagged the best figures, with all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Alana King taking two wickets apiece. Australia suffered a few setbacks, but Perry (57*) and Ashleigh Gardner (30*) got them through (119/2).

Schutt attains these feats

Schutt wound up with 5/15 in four overs. She now holds the third-best bowling figures by an Aussie woman in T20Is, behind Molly Strano (5/10) and Jess Jonassen (5/12). She has become the fourth Australian bowler to take a fifer in T20Is. Julie Hunter (5/22) is the only other Aussie woman with a five-wicket haul.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is

Schutt made her debut in 2013. She has since pocketed 114 wickets in 89 matches, averaging an astonishing 16.25. She has three four-wicket hauls besides a fifer. She steered clear of Katherine Brunt and Sophie Devine (110 scalps each) to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. She ranks behind South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (115). Schutt has the second-most wickets for AUSW behind Perry (119).

Schutt has been a mainstay in the Aussie attack

Schutt was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She garnered 13 wickets at an average of 10.31, including four scalps in the final against India. She helped Australia Women lift their fifth T20 honor. Schutt also picked eight wickets at 13.50 in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Australia beat India in the final to win the gold medal.