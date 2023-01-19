Sports

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

India are eyeing another ODI series win as they take on New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series. The opening game went right down to the wire as India won by just 12 runs despite posting 349/8. Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell rewrote the record books, setting the right tone for the series. Here's the preview of the third ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the contest. An international game will be played for the first time at the venue. Six IPL games have been played at this ground with the average team score being 150. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 114 matches, with India winning 56 of them. Only Australia (95) own more ODI victories against the Kiwis. NZ, meanwhile, have won 50, while one resulted in a tie (7 NR). India last won a series against NZ in 2019.

NZ gearing up for redemption

Though the Kiwis couldn't win the opener, they walked away with several positives. Michael Bracewell's century being the biggest of them. However, their bowlers and top-order batters need to turn up. Meanwhile, except for Gill, no other Indian batter could touch the 35-run mark in the opener. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar bowled expensive spells. The hosts would look upon these areas.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Here are the key performers

Gill, in the opener, became the fifth Indian to slam an ODI double-ton, scoring 208 off 149 balls. Mohammed Siraj took four-wicket hauls in his last two ODI outings. Bracewell mustered a breathtaking 77-ball 140 in the opener. He struck 10 maximums. Mitchell Santner scored a fiery fifty, besides taking the key wicket of Virat Kohli in the first ODI.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (C), Michael Bracewell (VC), Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Devon Conway (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj (VC), Lockie Ferguson.