Harry Tector smashes 6th fifty-plus score in seven ODIs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 19, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Ireland's batting sensation Harry Tector recorded his third ODI century in the series opener versus Zimbabwe on Wednesday (January 18). Albeit in a losing cause, it was Tector's sixth fifty-plus score in his last seven outings in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old smashed an unbeaten 101 off 109 balls, a knock laced with eight boundaries and a maximum. Here we look at his stats.

A well-paced knock from Tector

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl in Harare. The Irish side was off to a poor start as Tector arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 25/2. He joined forces with skipper Andrew Balbirnie as the duo added 229 runs for the third wicket. The latter also smashed a ton (121*). Ireland hence posted 288/4 in their 50 overs.

Sixth fifty-plus score in seven outings

As mentioned, this was Tector's sixth fifty-plus score in his last seven ODI outings. In fact, all of his three ODI tons have been recorded in his last four assignments in the format. His last seven scores in ODIs read 101*, 108, 4, 113, 52, 54* and 53. He has truly been stellar in the international 50-over format.

A look at his ODI numbers

Tector owns 996 runs in 24 games at an astonishing average of 52.42. His strike rate in the format reads 78.67. Besides three tons, he owns seven half-centuries in ODIs. He requires four runs in his next four games to become the fastest Ireland batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. Paul Stirling currently holds the feat, having reached the milestone in 29 innings.

Eighth-highest average in ODIs

Among batters with 950 or more ODI runs, Tector has the eighth-highest average (52.42). Among active players, Rassie van der Dussen (69.31), Shubman Gill (68.87), Ryan ten Doeschate (67), Babar Azam (59.41), and Virat Kohli (58) are ahead of him in the list. Imam-ul-Haq (50.9) and Joe Root (50.05) are the only other active players with averages of 50 or more in ODIs.

How did the match pan out?

Besides Tector, skipper Balbirnie also smashed a fine ton, an unbeaten 137-ball 121. He walked back retired hurt. Though the hosts lost regular wickets while chasing the massive total, the batters kept the scorecard ticking with handy cameos. Rain abandoned the play with the scorecard reading 214/7 (37 overs). The DLS method adjudged Zimbabwe winners. Ryan Burl starred for them with a 41-ball 59.