Premier League 2022-23, Crystal Palace hold Manchester United 1-1: Stats

Jan 19, 2023

Manchester United dropped two crucial points in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season after drawing 1-1 versus Crystal Palace. A match that was earlier postponed saw United take the lead and have decent control over the game. However, Palace were superb in the second half and equalized in the 90th minute via Michael Olise's stunning free-kick. Here are the key stats.

United could have leapfrogged Manchester City to go second but went upto third, going above Newcastle United. United now have 39 points from the midway stage in the PL 2022-23 season (W12 D3 L4). Meanwhile, Palace earned a point to remain 12th with 23 points after 19 games. United had 15 attempts but just four shots on target, besides 61% ball possession.

