Comparing Marcus Rashford's Premier League stats for 2021-22 and 2022-23

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 04, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a sparkling run of form in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Rashford was once again on the scoresheet in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Rashford, who seemed off-color last season in terms of mental space, has already scored more goals after 17 PL matches than the entirety of 2021-22. He is buzzing with confidence and we decode the stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rashford had undergone surgery in 2021 and missed a chunk of games, besides being dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate.

He made just 32 appearances in all competitions for United last season, scoring five goals.

Rashford fell out of favor under Ralf Rangnick because of his lack of form and fading confidence.

However, we are seeing a rejuvenated Rashford in the ongoing season.

Rashford's numbers in PL 2021-22 season

Rashford scored just four goals in the Premier League 2021-22 season (25 games), besides making two assists. His 22 shots produced just 12 on target. He had a shooting accuracy of 55%. He missed two big chances and created three. He accounted for 15 offsides. He also made just six tackles, five interceptions, and four clearances.

Rashford has done well in 2022-23

In Premier League 2022-23, Rashford has taken his goals involvement to 10. Besides scoring seven goals, he has also managed three assists. Rashford has already accumulated 40 shots after 17 matches, clocking 18 on target. He has, however, missed seven big chances, besides creating four. He has made seven tackles, five interceptions, and four clearances.

Comparing his overall numbers across the two seasons

Rashford scored five goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils in 2021-22. He tallied just two assists. However, in 2022-23, the England international has clocked 12 goals and four assists already from 23 games.

His overall numbers at Man United

In 221 Premier League games, Rashford has scored 66 goals, besides making 35 assists. Overall, he has scored 105 goals in 326 matches across competitions for Man United, besides contributing 47 assists. Rashford, who made his senior team debut in 2015-16, has scored 20-plus goals in a season on two occasions (22 in 2019-20 and 21 in 2020-21).