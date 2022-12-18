Sports

Messi vs Mbappe at FIFA World Cup 2022: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 18, 2022, 11:50 am 3 min read

Both Messi and Mbappe have enjoyed a solid run (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Argentina and France will be gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final later tonight. The match will see Lionel Messi face his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate in Kylian Mbappe. Both Messi and Mbappe have enjoyed a solid run in the 2022 edition of the World Cup, breaking numerous records. Here we present a statistical analysis of the two players.

Why does this story matter?

Messi has been the tournament's best player with his contribution helping Argentina in a massive way.

For France, Mbappe has been a live wire on the pitch. Both sides will need to be wary of the threat in store for them.

Mbappe's pace can challenge the Argentine defense as Messi's dribbling skills and vision can aid his side. It's a solid match-up on offer.

FIFA WC 2022: How has Messi performed?

Messi has played 570 minutes so far in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored five goals and made three assists so far. As per Opta, he has clocked 14 shots on target, besides creating 18 chances. Messi has completed 249 passes. Notably, Messi has converted three penalties, besides scoring a goal each from outside and inside the box. Messi has clocked 432 touches.

FIFA WC 2022: How has Mbappe performed?

Across six matches, Mbappe has played 477 minutes. He has managed five goals, besides making two assists. All of his five goals have come from inside the box. Mbappe has clocked 11 shots on target so far. He has created 11 chances, besides completing 148 passes. Mbappe has also recorded 319 touches.

Messi has amassed 11 World Cup goals

Messi (11) became Argentina's record scorer in the World Cup after scoring versus Croatia (semis), breaking a tie with Gabriel Batistuta (10). As per Opta, no player has scored or assisted in more different World Cup matches than Messi (13) since the 1966 edition. With his 11 goals, Messi has matched the World Cup scoring tally of former legends Sandor Kocsis and Jurgen Klinsmann.

Messi equals these World Cup records

Messi now holds the joint-most appearances in the history of the World Cup, equaling Germany's Lothar Matthaus (25). Meanwhile, Messi now holds the record for most goals plus assists at the FIFA World Cup (19) since 1966, equaling Miroslav Klose (G16 A3) and Brazilian Ronaldo (G15 A4). Messi has 11 World Cup goals, besides contributing with 8 assists.

World Cup: Mbappe becomes France's 2nd-highest scorer ever

With 33 goals for France, Mbappe is his nation's seventh-highest scorer in men's international football. During his run of five goals in Qatar, he surpassed the tally of Jean-Pierre Papin, Just Fontaine (30 each), and Zinedine Zidane (31). Mbappe (9) also surpassed Zidane, Michel Platini (5 each), and Thierry Henry (6) in terms of WC goals for France. He is only behind Fontaine (13).