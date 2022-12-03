Sports

Lionel Messi to make his 1,000th career appearance: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 03, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

Messi will mark his 1,000th career appearance versus Australia in FIFA WC 2022 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Football superstar Lionel Messi is set to mark his 1,000th career appearance. The 35-year-old will unlock the feat in Argentina's R16 fixture against Australia on Sunday (12:30 AM IST) in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi is enjoying a sensational run of form, including a goal and an assist each in Argentina's 2-0 thrashing of Mexico in the group stage. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Messi will earn his 169th cap on top of 778 games for La Liga giants FC Barcelona and 53 matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to make the experience a memorable one.

Messi, who is likely playing his last World Cup, will be keen to make the difference versus Australia and help his side go far in the tourney.

Messi's performance at the World Cup

Messi made his WC debut in 2006. He has since netted eight goals across 22 appearances. Besides, he owns six assists. Against Mexico in the 2022 edition, Messi became the only player to assist in five different World Cups (also in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018). In the same fixture, he became the oldest player to both score and assist in a WC game.

Third-highest scorer in men's international football

Messi completed a brace in Argentina's 3-0 win over Jamaica in a friendly game in September. The feat saw him pip Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) to become the third-highest goal scorer at the international level. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (118) and Ali Daei (109) rank above him in this regard. Messi (93) is one of the seven players with over 80 goals in international football.

Messi eyes these distinguishable records

Messi (22) will equal former Italy defender Paolo Maldini (23) in terms of joint-third-most appearances in the World Cup. Messi has eight goals in the World Cup, joint-second-most for Argentina alongside Diego Maradona. He can break a tie here. He can also pip Argentina's all-time scorer in the tournament Gabriel Batistuta (10). Messi (6) can also break Maradona's assist record (8) in the tournament.

Argentina to face Australia in R16 fixture

Argentina finished atop group C, comprising Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Argentina suffered a 1-2 defeat in their opening game but bounced back with a sensational 2-0 win over Mexico and later Poland to steer through. The two-time winners netted five goals and conceded twice. Argentina will be squaring off against Group D runners-up, Australia, who fetched two wins and a loss.