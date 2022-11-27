Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beat Mexico 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 27, 2022, 02:31 am 3 min read

Messi made his 21st appearance at the FIFA World Cup (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Argentina overcame Mexico in a crucial Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After an underwhelming first half, two magical moments from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez helped Argentina claim a 2-0 win. Argentina were the better side in the second half and deserve the three points to kickstart their campaign after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia on matchday one.

Messi matches Maradona's tally at the World Cup

Messi made his 21st appearance at the FIFA World Cup. He has now matched Diego Maradona as the player with the most appearances for Argentina in the competition. Messi has also equaled the tally of Maradona and Guillermo Stabile in terms of World Cup goals for Argentina (8). Messi is now behind Gabriel Batistuta in terms of most WC goals for Argentina (10).

Messi has gone level with Ronaldo in terms of WC goals

Messi has now gone level with Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of World Cup goals (8). Besides, he has also matched the tally of former legends Rivaldo and Oscar Miguez. Ronaldo had earlier raced to eight WC goals by scoring a penalty versus Ghana.

Messi claims a unique World Cup record

As per Opta, Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico in 2022) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Messi has raced to 93 goals for Argentina in all competitions. In 2022, he has scored 13 goals in nine appearances.

Match stats and standings

Argentina managed just five attempts but scored from their two shots on target. Mexico managed one shot on target from four attempts. Argentina had 59% ball possession. Argentina are second in Group C behind Poland (4 points). Mexico are rooted bottom behind Saudi Arabia.

How did the match pan out?

In a drab first half, both sides failed to do anything significant. Mexico sat deep and frustrated Argentina. In the second half, Messi made the difference when he took one touch to control a pass with his left foot and then drilled his shot to slot the ball past Guillermo Ochoa into the bottom corner. Fernandez added a superb second with a curling shot.

Messi has a superb performance versus Mexico: Stats

As per Squawka, Messi had an 87.8% passing accuracy versus Mexico. He registered 64 touches and won nine duels, besides seven final third entries. He also completed 2 take-ons, besides clocking one goal and an assist.

100% record for Argentina over Mexico at the FIFA WC

Argentina have faced Mexico four times at the FIFA World Cup and continued their 100% record. Prior to this win, they beat Mexico 6-3 in 1930, 2-1 in 2006, and 3-1 in 2010 respectively.