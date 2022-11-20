Sports

FIFA World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group H

Written by V Shashank Nov 20, 2022, 03:02 pm 3 min read

Portugal eye a deep run in 2022 FIFA World Cup (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022 features highly promising campaigners. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have a solid mix of youth and experience. Portugal have some of the biggest names in club football to bank upon. South Korea will mark their 10th consecutive World Cup experience, while Ghana will look to emulate past heroics. We decode the best matches in Group H.

#1 Uruguay vs South Korea, November 24

Uruguay will play the Group H opener against South Korea on November 24. In the CONMEBOL Qualification, Uruguay had a shaky run, including losses to Brazil (0-2) and Argentina (0-1), before finishing third in the points table. South Korea faced just a minor setback in the AFC Qualifiers as they booked their tickets for Qatar (W7 D2 L1).

#2 Portugal vs Uruguay, November 28

In all likelihood, Portugal will breeze past Ghana to face Uruguay in the battle of heavyweights in Group H. Both sides have met each other three times, with Uruguay coming on top twice (L1). Interestingly, Uruguay defeated Portugal (2-1) in their last meet (R16) at the 2018 World Cup. Both teams have ample amount of flair and experience to light up this fixture.

Players Key players to watch out for

Regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's form for Manchester United in 2022-23, he remains the linchpin for Portugal. He is the all-time scorer in international football (117 goals). Son Heung-min will be South Korea's go-to man. He has fetched five goals and two assists for Spurs this season. Uruguay will bank on the attacking prowess of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez who has done an able job.

Do you know? Suarez, Ronaldo all set to edge past Maradona's goal tally

Suarez and Ronaldo (7 goals each) can surpass football greats, namely Diego Maradona (8), Rivaldo (8), and David Villa (9) in the list of leading goal-scorers in the World Cup.

Line-ups Here's how Portugal and Uruguay can line-up

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo. Uruguay's Probable XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Matthias Vecino; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez.

Information South Korea's Probable XI in 2022 WC

South Korea (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo.

Schedule Group H: Here's the schedule of matches

Uruguay vs South Korea: November 24 (6:30 PM IST). Portugal vs Ghana: November 24 (9:30 PM IST). South Korea vs Ghana: November 28 (6:30 PM IST). Portugal vs Uruguay: November 29 (12:30 AM IST). Ghana vs Uruguay: December 2 (8:30 PM IST). South Korea vs Portugal: December 2 (8:30 PM IST).

Information Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).