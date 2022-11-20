FIFA World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group H
Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022 features highly promising campaigners. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have a solid mix of youth and experience. Portugal have some of the biggest names in club football to bank upon. South Korea will mark their 10th consecutive World Cup experience, while Ghana will look to emulate past heroics. We decode the best matches in Group H.
Uruguay will play the Group H opener against South Korea on November 24. In the CONMEBOL Qualification, Uruguay had a shaky run, including losses to Brazil (0-2) and Argentina (0-1), before finishing third in the points table. South Korea faced just a minor setback in the AFC Qualifiers as they booked their tickets for Qatar (W7 D2 L1).
In all likelihood, Portugal will breeze past Ghana to face Uruguay in the battle of heavyweights in Group H. Both sides have met each other three times, with Uruguay coming on top twice (L1). Interestingly, Uruguay defeated Portugal (2-1) in their last meet (R16) at the 2018 World Cup. Both teams have ample amount of flair and experience to light up this fixture.
Regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's form for Manchester United in 2022-23, he remains the linchpin for Portugal. He is the all-time scorer in international football (117 goals). Son Heung-min will be South Korea's go-to man. He has fetched five goals and two assists for Spurs this season. Uruguay will bank on the attacking prowess of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez who has done an able job.
Suarez and Ronaldo (7 goals each) can surpass football greats, namely Diego Maradona (8), Rivaldo (8), and David Villa (9) in the list of leading goal-scorers in the World Cup.
Portugal (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo. Uruguay's Probable XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Matthias Vecino; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez.
South Korea (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo.
Uruguay vs South Korea: November 24 (6:30 PM IST). Portugal vs Ghana: November 24 (9:30 PM IST). South Korea vs Ghana: November 28 (6:30 PM IST). Portugal vs Uruguay: November 29 (12:30 AM IST). Ghana vs Uruguay: December 2 (8:30 PM IST). South Korea vs Portugal: December 2 (8:30 PM IST).
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).