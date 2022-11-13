Sports

Premier League 2022-23, leaders Arsenal outclass Wolves 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 13, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Arsenal registered their 12th win in PL 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@arsenal)

Captain Martin Odegaard completed a brace as Arsenal thrashed Wolves 2-0 in a crucial Premier League match in the 2022-23 season. Arsenal had a goal disallowed due to offside in the first half besides which there weren't many serious chances for either side. Odegaard broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. He converted his second later on to get Arsenal over the line. Here's more.

WOLARS How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, Odegaard slotted home Fabio Vieira's low cross from close range to put the visitors in the lead. He then drilled in the rebound after Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa kept out Gabriel Martinelli's low effort late into the game. Meanwhile, Wolves had a few chances through Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Podence but couldn't open their account at the Molineux.

Information Odegaard inks these numbers

It is turning out to be a season to remember for Odegaard. The Norwegian has already netted six goals in 13 PL appearances, besides two assists. He fetched seven goals in the entirety of PL 2021-22. Meanwhile, Odegaard has steered to 14 goals in PL.

Records Contrasting team records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Wolves will be bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign. They finished at the bottom in that season and were relegated. Arsenal are now five points clear of Man City, the biggest lead the Gunners have had at the top of the PL table since December 13, 2013.

Information Can Arsenal win it all?

As per Opta, Arsenal are the eighth side to win as many as 12 of their opening 14 games in a Premier League season. Notably, each of the previous seven teams to do so went on to win the title.

Do you know? Records galore for Arsenal

As per Squawka, Arsenal are only the second side in PL to feature three players with five-plus goals in 2022-23, besides Liverpool (Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino). Gabriel Jesus (5), Odegaard (6), and Martinelli (5) hold the honor for Arsenal.

Information Here are the standings

Arsenal (37) top the charts with reigning champions Man City (32) following suit. Newcastle (30), Tottenham (29), and Manchester United (23) trail them in order. Meanwhile, relegation-facing Wolves (10) languish at the bottom (W2 D4 L9).