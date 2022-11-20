Sports

Karim Benzema ruled out of FIFA World Cup: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 20, 2022

Benzema has suffered a thigh muscle tear

A thigh injury has ruled France striker Karim Benzema out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Benzema, who clinched the 2022 Ballon d'Or, sustained the injury while training. According to the French Football Federation, his thigh muscle tear "will require three weeks to recover". France are yet to name a replacement for Benzema. The reigning World Cup champions will play Australia on Tuesday.

Injury France coach Didier Deschamps gutted with the news

"I am extremely sad for Karim, who had made this World Cup a major objective," France coach Didier Deschamps said in a statement. "Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us." Notably, Benzema suffered the injury while sprinting toward his training session's end.

Do you know? A rarity!

As per ESPN, this is the first time since 1978 that a FIFA World Cup will not feature the reigning Ballon d'Or winner. Former England forward Kevin Keegan won the honor that year. Notably, England did not qualify for that World Cup.

Injuries France hit with multiple injuries

Several other injuries have already marred France's campaign ahead of the World Cup. RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe will miss the tournament. Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Monaco's Axel Disasi have replaced the duo. France still have star Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Marcus Thuram on the forwards list.

Trophies A host of trophies for Benzema in 2021-22

Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, won his fifth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid after they beat Liverpool in the 2021/22 final. Benzema's exploits helped him win the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award. He also won La Liga with Los Blancos, besides the Spanish Super Cup. With France, Benzema won the UEFA Nations League title as well (defeated Spain).

Goals A phenomenal season for Benzema

Benzema went on to score a staggering 15 goals in the UCL 2021-22 campaign and registered one assist. He scored hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea in the knockout stages. Benzema topped the scoring chart in La Liga with 27 goals (12 assists). He scored two goals and made one assist in the Spanish Super Cup.

France France look to defend their title

France enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup as defending champions. Deschamps' men will be hopeful of becoming the third side to win consecutive World Cups, after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962). The two-time winners are seated in Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia, and Australia. France will kickstart their campaign on November 23 with a clash against Australia.

Replacement Who will replace Benzema?

It is to note that Deschamps can name a replacement for Benzema until Monday night. Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is the front-runner to replace the former. Meanwhile, Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Diaby are also in the fray. The Monaco striker is already in Doha on a family holiday. Besides, Bayer Leverkusen's Diaby has had a decent season so far.