FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe smashes these records for France

Nov 27, 2022

Mbappe has netted seven World Cup goals (Source: Twitter/@KMbappe)

Kylian Mbappe has been a revelation for France since making his international debut in 2017. Mbappe, who is just 23 years old, scored a brace for France versus Denmark at the FIFA World Cup 2022. His goals helped France reach the round of 16 in Qatar. Notably, France are the first side to do so. Here we decode the records Mbappe scripted.

Why does this story matter?

If France are to go the distance in the ongoing World Cup, Mbappe could make a real difference for the side.

He has been in terrific form for club and country and his impact in both of France's matches so far have been telling.

Mbappe has scripted several records after a brilliant performance versus Denmark. He is also in line to add more laurels.

Mbappe equals Messi, Suarez in terms of WC goals

Mbappe has netted seven World Cup goals, equaling Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, Mbappe has achieved his mark in nine games. Messi has taken 20 games to net seven goals as Suarez has played 13 matches to get to this mark.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mbappe is the joint-highest scorer

In two matches so far, Mbappe has scored three goals, besides making an assist. He is the joint-highest scorer alongside Ecuador's Enner Valencia. Mbappe has managed nine shots so far (highest).

2nd-highest scorer for France at the FIFA World Cup

Mbappe has now become the second-highest scorer for France at the FIFA World Cup. Mbappe, who has seven WC goals, surpassed former legend Thierry Henry (6). Mbappe had scored four goals in 2018 Russia.

31 goals for France as Mbappe equals Zidane's mark

Mbappe has raced to 31 goals for France in all competitions. He has equaled the tally of former France legend Zinedine Zidane. Mbappe surpassed the likes of Just Fontaine and Jean-Pierre Papin (30 each) in terms of goals for France with his brace versus Denmark. Mbappe is now closing in on David Trezeguet, who scored 34 goals in 71 games.

Mbappe's numbers versus Denmark

As per Squawka, Mbappe clocked a 90.32% passing accuracy versus Denmark. He managed 10 touches in opposition box, won 5 duels, hit four shots on target, and created three chances, besides scoring twice. He also made 3 key passes, besides completing two dribbles.