FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan stun Germany 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 23, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

Germany were overcome by Japan on Wednesday (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Germany became the second high-profile nation to suffer a shock defeat in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. After Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Germany suffered a 2-1 loss versus Japan in their Group E opener. Ilkay Gundogan put the Germans ahead with a penalty in the first half. Japan fought back after the break to seal a stunning win. Here's more.

Match stats and key details of Group E

Germany dominated the scenes with 26 attempts and had nine shots on target but they couldn't do justice. Japan managed 12 attempts, including four shots on target. Germany had 74% of the ball, registering 771 passes with an accuracy of 88%. Both teams had six corners each. Spain and Costa Rica play later tonight in Group E as things could heat up now.

Key record for Youssoufa Moukoko

As per Opta, aged 18 years and three days, Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngest German player ever to appear in a World Cup match. He is also the youngest player in 20 years to feature in a World Cup (June 12, 2002: Nigeria's Femi Opabunmi versus England, 17 years, 101 days).

Contrasting records for the Germans

As per Opta, Mario Gotze is back on the pitch at a FIFA World Cup match 3,055 days after the 2014 edition final, when he scored the decider versus Argentina. As per Squawka, Germany have lost back-to-back opening FIFA World Cup fixtures for the first time in their history (0-1 versus Mexico in 2018).

A look at the key numbers for Germany

Gundogan has scored a goal for Germany at a major tournament for the first time in his career. He has 17 goals in 64 matches for Germany, including three in 10 this year. In competitive football this year, Germany have played seven matches (W1 L2 D4). Since winning the 2014 World Cup, Germany have suffered three losses and earned one win in the tournament.

How did the match pan out?

Germany dominated the match for large spells but couldn't find the cutting edge. Germany went ahead when Gundogan slotted a penalty in the first half. Japan responded through Ritsu Doan, who equalized in the 75th minute. Substitute Takuma Asano made it 2-1 in the 83rd minute which was the decisive goal. Germany will feel extremely gutted for not taking their chances.