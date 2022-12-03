Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Best moments of the group stage

Written by V Shashank Dec 03, 2022

Cameroon stunned the mighty Brazil in Group G (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 witnessed plenty of magical moments during the group stage. Be it Enner Valencia's opening-game brace versus Qatar, Richarlison's bicycle kick against Russia, or Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's breath-taking saves at different stages. Besides, there were a few upsets and astonishing comebacks that added spice to the tournament. We decode the best moments of the group stage.

Saudi Arabia stun Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over Argentina on matchday one was perhaps the biggest moment. Lionel Messi's 10th-minute penalty put Argentina in the lead before the side had several goals chalked off for offside. Strikes from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari saw Argentina suffer a shocking defeat. Saudi Arabia even snapped up Argentina's 36-man win-streak in international football, starting in July 2019.

Japan finish above Spain, Germany in Group E

Hajime Moriyasu marshalled Japan atop Group E standings at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Japan overcame former champions and European giants Germany and Spain to storm into R16. The Blue Samurai came from behind to beat Germany (2-1), credit to late strikes from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. Japan prevailed against Spain (2-1). Doan and Ao Tanaka scored in quick succession post-half-time.

South Korea rally into R16; Uruguay ousted

South Korea needed a win over table-toppers Portugal in Group H. A stoppage-time finish from Hwang Hee-chan saw them win 2-1. Uruguay were on the verge of progressing but South Korea changed the complexion completely. Emotional scenes were witnessed as the Korean players had to wait for the other match to end. Uruguay tried but fell short in the end to get ousted.

Messi magic helps Argentina thrash Mexico

Post a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina needed a win to stay alive in the tournament. Messi delivered the needful post-half-time. A precise left-footed finish from the 35-year-old superstar opened Argentina's account at the 64th-minute mark. He equaled Diego Maradona's goals tally in the WC (8). Messi then turned provider for Enzo Fernandez, who shot a curler into the top corner.

Tunisia stun France; Cameroon overcome Brazil

France were left stunned by Tunisia (0-1) in their final Group D encounter. France dominated for long stretches but Tunisia's 58th-minute winner was enough to prevail in the duel. Interestingly, it was France's first defeat since the 2014 quarter-final against Germany (0-1). In Group G, 10-man Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0, becoming the first African team to beat the five-time winners in a WC.