FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland overcome Cameroon: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 24, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Xherdan Shaqiri had an impressive game (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Breel Embolo's goal was the difference as Switzerland eked out a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G opener at the Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar. After a goalless first half, Embolo struck early in the second to give his side a decisive lead. Xherdan Shaqiri assisted Embolo, who has enjoyed good form for his nation. Here's more.

Key numbers for Shaqiri

As per Opta, Shaqiri has been directly involved in exactly half of Switzerland's 24 goals across their last four appearances at major tournaments (Euros + FIFA World Cup). He has scored eight goals, besides assisting a further four. Shaqiri has played 111 matches for Switzerland. Shaqiri, who is featuring in his 4th WC, has the joint-highest match appearances (10) alongside Stephan Lichtsteiner and Valon Behrami.

A look at the match stats

Cameroon had eight attempts, including five shots on target. However, they failed to get a vital goal. Switzerland managed seven shots and had three of them on target, converting one. Switzerland had 51% of the ball and managed 514 passes with an accuracy of 84%. Switzerland earned an impressive tally of 11 corners versus Cameroon.

Here are the key records

Switzerland are now unbeaten on matchday one in each of their last six World Cup participations. As per Opta, Switzerland's last defeat on matchday one came versus Germany in the 1966 edition. Cameroon scripted a sorry record of posting eight consecutive losses at the FIFA World Cup. Only Mexico have lost more successive games (9 between 1930 and 1955).

How did the match pan out?

Switzerland were the second-best side in the first half but sprang to life when Embola put them ahead three minutes post half-time. Shaqiri picked out Embolo with a delightful pass. Switzerland could have had a second but missed the chance. Earlier, Cameroon had their moments.