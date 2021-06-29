Euro 2020, Switzerland beat France in penalty shoot-out: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 03:20 am

The France vs Switzerland match headed to penalties after it ended 3-3 at extra time

World champions France were beaten by Switzerland after their round of 16 match headed to a penalty shoot-out at the European Championships. The match ended 3-3 after extra time as Switzerland prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out. Switzerland were trailing 3-1 before scoring twice to rally back at 3-3. In extra time, both teams didn't score as it headed to penalties. Here's more.

FRA vs SUI

The match ends 3-3 in normal time

Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland a shock lead with a brilliant header past Hugo Lloris. They had a penalty in the 52nd minute but Ricardo Rodriguez saw his effort get saved. Karim Benzema responded with two quick goals for France as Paul Pogba added the third. However, Switzerland saw Seferovic score before a late Mario Gavranovic effort made it 3-3.

Extra time

What happened in extra time?

Benzema picked up a knock early on in the first half of extra time to go out. Benjamin Pavard saw his shot get saved by Swiss keeper Yann Sommer. In the second half of extra time, Kylian Mbappe spurned a glorious chance for France after being set by Pogba. Olivier Giroud had a good chance but Sommer saved his header.

Benzema

Benzema equals Zidane's tally for France

Benzema netted a brace to register 31 goals for France in total. He has matched the tally of former French legend Zinedine Zidane in terms of goals (31). Benzema now has four goals at the UEFA Euro 2020. As per Squawka Football, Benzema has become just the third player to have scored four-plus goals for France at a single European Championship tournament.

Duo

Records for Lloris and Pogba

As per Opta, Lloris is the first French goal-keeper to save a penalty in a game at a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) since Fabien Barthez versus England at Euro 2004. Four of Pogba's last five goals for France have come from outside the box, including each of the last three efforts. Pogba is the first French player to score in four consecutive major tournaments.

Switzerland

Switzerland script these notable records

As per Opta, Switzerland have scored three-plus goals in consecutive major tournament matches (Euros/World Cups) for the first time since the 1954 World Cup. Meanwhile, Seferovic is the second player from Switzerland to score in consecutive games at European Championships. The first player to do so was Hakan Yakin in 2008.

Do you know?

Unwanted record for the French side

As per Opta, France have been eliminated in their last 3 games in which they played extra time in major tournaments (Euro + World Cup), as many as in their first 11.