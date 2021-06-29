2021 Wimbledon: Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili

2021-06-29

Andy Murray won in four sets in the first round of the Wimbledon

Andy Murray marked his return to Wimbledon after four years with a hard-fought four-set win over 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. Murray, who was handed a wildcard for the 2021 Wimbledon, overcame Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. It was an emotional game for both Murray and the 7,500 fans here at the center court. Here are further details.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Murray was superb in his approach and had a game plan. He started well in terms of service in a tight first set, winning 6-4 eventually. The Scotsman broke Basilashvili in the second set to pocket the same 6-3. Murray took a 5-0 lead in the third set before Basilashvili came back strongly to stun the former 7-5. Murray won the fourth set.

Stats

Murray shows his brilliance with 17 aces

Murray was terrific with his serve and he hammered in 17 aces in the match. Notably, he made zero double faults. Murray converted just eight of the 14 breakpoints. The two-time Wimbledon champion won 138 points and sealed 23 games. He also won 76 service points and 15 service games.

Do you know?

Murray wins his 58th match at Wimbledon

Murray won his 58th match at Wimbledon and has a win-loss record of 58-10 now. Overall, he pocketed his 191st win at Grand Slams. This was Murray's 13th season appearance at Wimbledon. He has now advanced to the second round in all these seasons.

Wins

A look at the crucial results in women's singles

Iga Swiatek came up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan to progress to the second round of the Wimbledon. Sofia Kenin advanced, beating China's Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2. 11th seed Garbine Muguruza dropped one game on her way to a 6-0, 6-1 win over France's Fiona Ferro. World number four Aryna Sabalenka beat Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4.

Kvitova

Two-time champion Kvitova stunned by Stephens

Sloane Stephens earned a stunning 6-3, 6-4 win over two-time champion Petra Kvitova. With two breaks of serve, Stephens made Kvitova work hard in the first set. Kvitova, who led 3-2 in the second, wasted four breakpoints. Stephens broke Kvitova's serve to take the second set 6-4. Stephens highlighted that it was a good start against a top player on grass.