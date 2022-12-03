Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland reach R16; Cameroon stun Brazil

Dec 03, 2022

Switzerland claimed a 3-2 win over Serbia (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Switzerland claimed a 3-2 win over Serbia in a crucial Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Switzerland gained a 1-0 lead before Serbia scored twice. However, the Swiss side equalized before half-time and then scored a third which ended as the winner. With this win, Switzerland joined Brazil in the knockout stages, who were stunned 1-0 by Cameroon.

A look at Group G standings

Brazil topped the show in Group G on basis of goal difference after finishing on six points from three games. Brazil had earlier booked a berth in the round of 16. Cameroon finished third in Group G, having claimed five points. Switzerland sealed second place with their win over Serbia (W2 L1), finishing on six points. Serbia finished bottom with one point (L2 D1).

Shaqiri claims these feats

Xherdan Shaqiri scored Switzerland's opener. As per Opta, he is one of the three players to score at each of the last three World Cup tournaments alongside legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Shaqiri now has 27 goals for Switzerland in all competitions from 111 matches. Shaqiri scored his fifth WC goal. He is now the second-highest scorer for Switzerland at the World Cup.

Switzerland eke out a 3-2 win over Serbia

Djibril Sow's assist saw Shaqiri open the scoring for Switzerland in the 20th minute after Rodriguez powered into the box. Dusan Tadic provided a key cross for Aleksander Mitrovic, who slotted home to equalize for Serbia. Tadic once again played a key role as Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic added Serbia's second. Breel Embolo and Remo Freuler scored for the Swiss to seal victory next.

Cameroon stun wasteful Brazil

Cameroon earned one of their biggest wins by stunning Brazil. Vincent Aboubakar scored in the 92nd minute to see Brazil ship in their maiden goal in the ongoing World Cup. Brazil dominated the game but wasted several chances. Credit goes to Cameroon for being solid in defense as players threw their bodies on the line. Despite going out, Cameroon will be proud of themselves.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Key records

There were 11 yellow cards shown in the match between Serbia and Switzerland. As per Opta, this is now the most in a FIFA World Cup match since the 2010 final between Spain and the Netherlands (12 in 120 minutes). For the first time since England versus Argentina in 1998, both teams in a WC match scored at least two goals before half-time.

Aboubakar claims these records

Cameroon's Aboubakar has now scored 10 major tournament goals in 2022. He had managed 8 goals in AFCON and signed off with two goals in Qatar 2022. He has 35 goals in 94 matches for Cameroon across competitions. As per Opta, Aboubakar is the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane versus Italy in 2006.

Brazil clock 21 attempts but fail to make it count

Brazil recorded 21 attempts, with seven being on target. Brazil had 65% ball possession, clocking a pass accuracy of 87%. Brazil won a staggering 11 corners. Meanwhile, Cameroon had three shots on target, scoring one goal.