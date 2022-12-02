Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea stun Portugal; Uruguay ousted

Dec 02, 2022

Hwang Heechan's goal saw Korea win (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Uruguay overcame Ghana 2-0 in a crucial Group H encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Uruguay sealed a decisive victory to finish with four points. However, it wasn't enough after South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 in dying moments. Uruguay needed one more goal after the scenario changed but it didn't arrive as South Korea advanced on basis of goals scored.

Group H standings after the latest results

Portugal suffered a loss versus South Korea. It didn't impact Portugal as they had earlier sealed progression to the round of 16. Group H's other three sides were all in contention to join Portugal. Uruguay got two first-half goals and were on the verge of progressing. However, Korea's win changed the complexion. Both sides finished on four points each. Ghana finished last (3 points).

Uruguay overcome Ghana 2-0

Ghana saw forward Andre Ayew miss an early penalty before Giorgian de Arrascaeta helped Uruguay get the opener. His goal was also Uruguay's first in the ongoing event. Luis Suarez's low shot was saved by the Ghana goalie and Arrascaeta was there to nod the ball home. Suarez assisted Arrascaeta for the second goal moments later. Uruguay failed to add another goal.

South Korea stun Portugal to reach R16

Portugal gained an early lead via Ricardo Horta, who slotted home from Diogo Dalot's cut back. However, South Korea equalized through Kim Young-gwon after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to clear a corner. Portugal couldn't up the tempo as the match moved at a slow pace. However, in injury-time, South Korea got a chance to counter and Son Heung-min's assist helped Hwang score.

Arrascaeta claims this record for Uruguay

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is now the third Uruguayan to score two goals in the first-half of a World Cup match, after Juan Peregrino Anselmo versus Yugoslavia in 1930 and Oscar Miguez versus Bolivia in 1950.

Son Heung-min enjoys himself

As per Squawka, Son Heung-min had a solid game against Portugal. He had the most shots (5), created the most chances (3), attempted the most take-ons (5), recorded the most touches in opposition box (9), won 8 possessions, and registered two shots on target.