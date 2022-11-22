Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United through mutual agreement

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Nov 22, 2022, 11:33 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo leaves in the aftermath of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

It's official! Manchester United have confirmed that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club through a mutual agreement. The news comes two days ahead of Portugal's opening game against Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo leaves in the aftermath of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old had returned to United from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo has hurt his own reputation after giving a controversial interview.

One might praise him for lashing out at the club and the way it has been run, but he drew criticism for hitting out at the manager.

Erik ten Hag treated Ronaldo normally and viewed him as an equal with the other players.

All of this resulted in his ouster.

Statement Here's what Manchester United said

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future," read a statement issued by the club. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Twitter Post Here's the official confirmation

Ronaldo I love Manchester United and I love the fans: Ronaldo

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," said a statement from Ronaldo. "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."