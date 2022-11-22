Sports

FIFA World Cup, Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022, 08:35 pm 3 min read

Denmark played Tunisia for the first time in World Cup (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Tunisia held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in the Group D opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Jalel Kadri's men had a few close calls at the opener, with Issam Jebali's chipped shot being pushed over by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. In the second half, Christian Eriksen and Andreas Christensen missed two potential game-winners for Denmark to settle for a draw. Here's more.

Stats Denmark ink these records

This was the first meet between Denmark and Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup. Their only previous meeting was a friendly 20 years ago in Japan, prior to the 2002 tournament; Denmark had won 2-1. Denmark are unbeaten against African opposition at the WC (W2 D3) whilst Tunisia have never prevailed against European opposition at the tournament (D4 L7).

Records Distinct records scripted in the match

As per Squawka, the concluded fixture between Denmark and Tunisia is the first goalless draw at the 2022 World Cup. It's the first match to finish before the 100th-minute mark. Denmark were also responsible for the first goalless draw at the 2018 World Cup (vs. France), thereby ending a record 37-game start to a tournament without a goalless draw.

Records Unique feats scripted in the match

Substitute Hannibal Mejbri became the second teenager to play for Tunisia at the World Cup after Yassine Chikhaoui in the 2006 edition. Tunisia fetched only their second clean sheet in 16 matches at the WC, with their other shutout coming against Germany in 1978 (0-0). There were more corners in this game (20) than in any fixture in the 2018 World Cup.

Records Astonishing records from the match

15 of the 24 shots in this match came via a corner. It's the most recorded in a single WC match since 1966. Surprisingly, there were 24 shots without a single goal between Denmark and Tunisia. It's the most shots recorded in a goalless draw at the WC since Netherlands versus Costa Rica in July 2014 (26 shots).

Stats A look at the key stats

Denmark enjoyed 61% possession of the ball in contrast to Tunisia (39%). The Red and Whites had 11 attempts with five on target. Denmark completed 596 passes at 84% accuracy, while Tunisia made 374 passes with 75% accuracy, Notably, Tunisia made a staggering 23 tackles, six interceptions, and 37 clearances, while Denmark visibly struggled in this regard (13, 10, 11).

Match How did the match pan out?

Denmark, who boast plenty of Premier League bigwigs, were deprived of a single goal throughout. Both teams had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark's Andreas Cornelius missed a terrific chance from a yard. Later in the 95th minute, Denmark came close to garnering a potential penalty through supposed handball by Yassine Meriah, but the decision was ruled out.