FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands beat USA to reach quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 03, 2022, 10:24 pm 2 min read

Blind is the second-oldest scorer (32 years and 269 days) for the Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

The Netherlands beat USA to reach the quarters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Former Manchester United players Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored a goal each as Netherlands took a 2-0 lead into half-time. USA pulled one goal back through Haji Wright in the 76th minute before Netherlands saw Denzel Dumfries add another. Here are the key stats registered.

Dumfries shines for the Dutch

As per Opta, Dumfries is now the first Netherlands player to ever assist two goals in the first half of a World Cup game. Dumfries has now scored six goals in 41 matches for the Dutch in all competitions. Dumfries is the first player to be directly involved in 3+ goals in single game at the 2022 World Cup.

Blind scripts this record

As per Opta, Blind is the second-oldest scorer (32 years and 269 days) for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup after Gio van Bronckhorst in 2010 against Uruguay (35 years and 151 days). Blind scored his 2nd World Cup goal (also in 2014). Overall, he has netted three goals in 98 matches. Both of his previous goals came way back in 2014.

Memphis is only behind RVP

Memphis scored his 43rd international goal for the Netherlands. He is now the outright second-highest scorer for the Dutch and is only behind Robin van Persie (50). Netherlands completed 20 consecutive passes leading up to Memphis' opening goal. As per Opta, this is the most before a Dutch goal at the World Cup since detailed records began (1966).

Match stats as USA fail to be clinical

Netherlands produced 11 attempts with six of them on target. Meanwhile, the USA had 17 shots with eight on target. However, they lacked the finesse in finishing. USA had more possession (59%) and had an pass accuracy of 82%.

How did the match pan out?

USA had an early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by Andries Noppert. Louis van Gaal's men responded as a series of passes led to a beautiful goal by Memphis. Blind slotted home the second from a Dumfries cut back. The USA pulled a goal back but Netherlands restored their two-goal lead five minutes later when Dumfries side-footed a volley at the far post.