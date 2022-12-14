Sports

Lionel Messi scripts history, smashes these FIFA World Cup records

Lionel Messi scripts history, smashes these FIFA World Cup records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 14, 2022, 02:06 pm 3 min read

Lionel Messi showed his magic versus Croatia (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi showed his magic versus Croatia in the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Messi scored a penalty and then assisted Julian Alvarez for the third as Argentina crushed Croatia 3-0. Messi, who was level with Gabriel Batistuta in terms of World Cup goals for Argentina, steered clear and is now the top scorer for his nation.

Messi races to 11 World Cup goals

Messi (11) became Argentina's record scorer in the World Cup, breaking a tie with Batistuta (10). With his 11 goals, Messi has matched the World Cup scoring tally of former legends Sandor Kocsis and Jurgen Klinsmann (11 each). As per Opta, no player has scored or assisted in more different World Cup matches than Messi (13) since the 1966 edition.

Messi equals these World Cup records

Messi now holds the joint-most appearances in the history of the World Cup, equaling Germany's Lothar Matthaus (25). Meanwhile, Messi now holds the record for most goals plus assists at the FIFA World Cup (19) since 1966, equaling Miroslav Klose (G16 A3) and Brazilian Ronaldo (G15 A4). Messi has 11 World Cup goals, besides contributing with 8 assists.

Messi inks these numbers

As per Squawka, Messi (11) has now scored more World goals than any other player still active at the international level. Germany's Thomas Muller (10) and France's Kylian Mbappe (9) follow suit. Messi also has the most assists by an active player in the World Cup (8). He holds the joint-most appearances in the history of the World Cup, equaling Germany's Lothar Matthaus (25).

FIFA World Cup: Messi joins an elite list

As per Opta, Messi has become only the sixth player to score in the last 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals at a single World Cup tournament (since 1986 when the last 16 was introduced). The Argentine superstar joins Salvatore Schillaci (1990), Roberto Baggio (1994), Hristo Stoichkov (1994), Davor Suker (1998), and Wesley Sneijder (2010).

Messi's numbers at the FIFA World Cup 2022

As per Squawka, Messi is now tied with Mbappe for the most goals in the WC 2022 (5 each). He also has the joint-most assists alongside Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, and Antoine Griezmann (3 each). Messi has also attempted 27 shots, more than Mbappe (22). Messi has also created 18 chances, the most by a player in Qatar, with Griezmann (17) following suit.

Messi's performance versus Croatia

Messi has a solid game versus Croatia. He clocked an 85% passing accuracy, besides managing 63 touches. He also won six duels, besides winning six touches in the opposition box. He also completed five take-ons (most). Messi created two chances and produced two shots. He scored a goal and provided an assist.