Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany fail to qualify for knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany fail to qualify for knockouts

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 02, 2022, 02:27 am 2 min read

Serge Gnabry scored Germany's opener (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Germany have exited the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, despite beating Costa Rica 4-2 in their final Group E encounter. 2014 World Cup champions Germany finished with 4 points in Group E, losing to Japan in the opener before holding Spain. Kai Havertz scored scored a brace as Niclas Fullkrug added a 4th. However, it wasn't enough as Japan overcame Spain 2-1.

Gnabry and Havertz ink these numbers

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry scored his 21st goal for Germany in 39 matches. As per Opta, this was his first international goal scored with his head. Gnabry is now the first German to score a headed goal at the FIFA World Cup since Mats Hummels in 2014 versus France. Havertz now has 12 international goal for Germany in what was his 33rd game.

Havertz scripts this unique record

As per Opta, Havertz is now the second German player to score a brace as a substitute at the FIFA World Cup after Andre Schurrle in 2014 versus Brazil.

Record appearance for Neuer at the FIFA World Cup

Germany ace Manuel Neuer made his 19th appearance at the FIFA World Cup tonight. As per Opta, he has become the goalkeeper with the outright most appearances in the history of the competition.

No joy for Germany as inferior goal difference plays spoilsport

For the second successive occasion, Germany have failed to reach the knockout stages after finishing bottom of their group in 2018 Russia. Germany bowed out due to an inferior goal difference as Spain (+6) progressed, despite finishing on four points as well.

How did the match pan out?

Gnabry's 10th-minute header handed Germany control before Costa Rica turned the match on its head to raise a possibility of Spain also going out. Yeltsin Tejeda equalized in the 58th minute as Juan Pablo Vargas bundled in a second goal 12 minutes later. Havertz managed two clinical finishes to end Costa Rica's hopes of a major shock before fellow substitute Fullkrug added the 4th.