Bangladesh vs India: Rishabh Pant completes 4,000 international runs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 14, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Pant touched the 4,000-run mark in his 136th international innings

Indian batter Rishabh Pant has completed 4,000 runs in international cricket. The left-hander attained the feat on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Pant scored a quickfire 46 off 45 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. He missed out on his 11th half-century in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

In the last 18 months, India have enjoyed the services of Pant in Test cricket.

Despite failing to improve his white-ball numbers, Pant has continued his exploits in the longest format.

His heroics helped India fare well on their tours of Australia, England, and South Africa.

Pant has unlocked yet another achievement in his first Test innings after a long gap.

4,000 international runs for Pant

Pant touched the 4,000-run mark in his 136th international innings. He has racked up 4,021 runs from 128 matches across formats at an average of 33.78 so far. As many as 2,169 of these runs have come in Test cricket where he averages 43.38. Pant has slammed five of his six international tons in Tests. He owns 865 ODI and 987 T20I runs.

A counter-attacking knock from Pant

Pant arrived in the middle in the first session after India lost Virat Kohli. The former helped India recover from 48/3, sharing a 64-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. The duo powered India past the 100-run mark. While Pujara remained watchful, Pant counter-attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, who kept the Indian top order at bay. In the 32nd over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz knocked over Pant (46).

Pant completes 50 sixes in Test cricket

Pant reached another landmark on Day 1. He became the fastest Indian batter to smash 50 sixes in Test cricket (in terms of balls). Virender Sehwag (91), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), Rohit Sharma (64), Kapil Dev (61), Sourav Ganguly (57), and Ravindra Jadeja (55) are the other Indians with over 50 sixes in the format.

Most runs for India in WTC 2021/23

Pant is India's leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle (2021/23). He has slammed 766 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 42.55. The tally includes two centuries and four fifites. Pant owns 17 sixes in the current WTC cycle.