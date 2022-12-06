Sports

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 06, 2022, 01:38 pm 3 min read

India lost the first ODI by one wicket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on Wednesday. Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after stealing a victory from the jaws of defeat. They won the thriller by one wicket, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz helping them chase 187. India require a win in order to avoid a series defeat.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the second ODI. Chasing sides have won 60 off 114 matches played here. Pacers will pose a threat with the new ball, while spinners are likely to dominate as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India enjoys a 30-6 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format (NR: 1). The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin. Bangladesh could register just their second series win against India in ODIs.

Indian top order needs to step up

Unlike the series opener, the Indian top order needs to step up. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are enduring a lean patch currently. It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit continues to back young seamer Kuldeep Sen. Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who missed the 1st ODI due to back pain, could replace Hasan Mahmud in the XI.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Yasir Ali, Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Here are the key performers

Versus Bangladesh, Kohli has smashed 689 runs at 68.90 (50s: 3, 100s; 3). Iyer's last five knocks read 24, 49, 80, 28*, 113*, and 50. Siraj has claimed 21 wickets this year. Versus India, Shakib has hammered 620 runs and snapped up 24 wickets, including a fifer. Litton has scored 541 runs this year, averaging 60.11 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Siraj (vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.