PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Hosts trail by 42 runs

Jan 04, 2023

Daryl Mitchell removed Sarfaraz Ahmed (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan crossed the 400-run mark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi. They finished on 407/9, with middle-order batter Saud Shakeel scoring a century. Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed shone with scintillating knocks, while Agha Salman smashed a brisk 78-ball 41. Meanwhile, the Kiwis were bundled out for 449 on Day 2.

The summary of Day 3

Pakistan resumed their innings from the overnight score of 154/3. Shakeel took Pakistan past 180 with Imam before sharing a century stand with Sarfaraz. Shakeel registered his maiden Test ton, while the latter got dismissed for a well-made 109-ball 79. Salman joined forces with Shakeel after Sarfaraz's dismissal. Spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi decimated Pakistan's lower middle order.

A dream start to Test cricket

Shakeel, playing his fifth Test, raced to his maiden century off 240 balls. The middle-order batter is off to a terrific start in Tests. He has six 50+ scores in just nine innings. Shakeel, who made his debut in the England series, recorded scores of 37, 76, 63, 94, 23, and 53. Even in the first Test against NZ, he smashed an unbeaten 55.

A timely knock from Sarfaraz

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper Sarfaraz mustered his 21st Test fifty on Day 3. This is Sarfaraz's third-successive fifty-plus score since his comeback to the Test team. The 35-year-old tackled the Kiwi bowlers with precision and ended up scoring 78 off 109 balls. His knock was studded with 10 fours. Sarfaraz arrived at number six and 150 runs along with Shakeel.

A remarkable comeback for Sarfaraz

Before this series, Sarfaraz last played a Test for Pakistan in January 2019 (against South Africa). The ongoing series is also Sarfaraz's first Test assignment on Pakistan soil. He has certainly made great use of the opportunity with three fifty-plus scores on the trot. The former Pakistan skipper returned with scores of 86 and 53 in the opener.

How did the NZ bowlers fare?

Patel and Sodhi took two wickets each on Day 3. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell bagged the crucial wicket of Sarfaraz, denying him a century. Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Tim Southee got rid of the dangerous Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan have a point to prove

The Babar-led side certainly has a point to prove in the ongoing contest as they endured a horrendous run in home Tests last year. Australia defeated them 1-0 in March. Pakistan hosted England in December and lost all three Tests. As the opening Test against NZ ended in a draw, Pakistan must win the ongoing contest to seal the series.