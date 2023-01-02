Sports

Blair Tickner replaces 'under-prepared' Adam Milne for Pakistan, India ODIs

Jan 02, 2023

Blair Tickner has replaced fellow New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the national squad for the ODI series versus Pakistan and India. The decision was made after Milne expressed his concerns regarding his preparation for two back-to-back series. The speedster sustained issues in his hamstring during the home ODI series versus India in November. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Kiwis will play ODI series in Pakistan and India, starting on January 9 and 18, respectively.

The prospect of playing six ODIs in a span of 16 days seems risky for Milne, who has battled with injuries throughout his career.

After the home series vs India, the 30-year-old missed a couple of games of the Ford Trophy for Wellington Firebirds.

Here's what the chief selector said

NZ chief selector Gavin Larsen confirmed that the board has approved Milne's request. "Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours," Larsen said. "After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands."

Milne has been decent in ODIs

Milne, known for his fiery pace, has done pretty well in the international 50-over format. Making his debut in the format in November 2012, the pacer currently owns 45 wickets in 42 ODIs at 37.89 (3/49 read his best figures). He also boasts 36 wickets in 35 T20Is. He returned with four scalps in two ODIs in the home series versus India.

How Tickner has fared at the highest level

Tickner, who is already in Pakistan with the Test squad, made his ODI debut earlier this year. The 29-year-old has so far scalped nine wickets in six outings, conceding runs at a rate of 6.55. He also owns 15 wickets in 14 T20Is. Blair can operate in the middle overs and hit the deck hard, making him a like-for-like replacement for Milne.

New Zealand squad for ODI series in Pakistan and India

New Zealand squad for ODI series in Pakistan and India: Kane Williamson (captain - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.